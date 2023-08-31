The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 7-11)
CHARLESTON TWP.
Cheryl L. Berner & Janet L. Gehres to Cheryl L. Berner & Joyce A. Zentmeyer conveys lot, $1.
James A. & Sandra L. Worden to James A. & Sandra L. Worden conveys lot, $1.
James A. & Sandra L. Worden to Chadwick Lee Worden & Steven J. Worden conveys lot, $1.
Brett W. & Lori B. Kennedy to David William & Jessica Ruth Buck- nor conveys lot, $260,000.
CHATHAM TWP.
Stephen & Shannon Brauchle to Philip R. & Cheri L. Sauder conveys lot, $290,000.
CLYMER TWP.
William & Renee Shantz to Benjamin D. & Misty A. Daugherty conveys lot, $65,000.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Sheriff Deed: Victor Medine Estate Jr. by Sheriff to Federal National Mtg., Assoc. conveys lot, $1,510.55.
DELMAR TWP.
Deed of Correction — Lance Minerals, LLC to David L. Smith conveys lot, $1.
Diane M. Borden Estate by Executor to Chance A. Borden conveys lot, $1.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Diane M. Borden Estate by Executor to Chance A. Borden conveys mineral rights, $1.
Deed & Conveyance — David L. Smith & Mariilyn DeMusz to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys land, etc., $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Delbert H. Gee to Ivan Gee & Eric E. Gee conveys lot, $1.
Daniel J. LaPointe to Joseph & Cynthia Cevette conveys lot, $500.
R&S Properties to Rock Cut Properties, LLC conveys lot, $100,000.
JACKSON TWP.
Deed of Agricultural Conservation Easement — David L. & Julie A. Hess to Comm of PA, County of Tioga conveys lot, $287,232.
James B. & Alice F. DeLong to Joshua P. Warwick & Jeannine R. DeRichemond conveys lot, $585,000.
Raymond C. & Carol M. Mackiewicz to Anthony W. Baumgardner & Ashley G. Sachenik conveys lot, $250,000.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Brian & Halle Morgan to Kristine L. & Vincent M. Mizzoni conveys lot, $173,000.
Brian & Halle Morgan to Gerald T. & Wendy L. Borden conveys lot, $1,600.
Nancy M. Arnold Estate by executor to Aloysius Curtin conveys lot, $9,500.
MORRIS TWP.
Bernard L. Williams to Steven J. & Barbara Alexander conveys lot, $10,000.
NELSON TWP.
William S. Howard Jr. to Luke C. & Kayla McCraig conveys lot, $130,000.
TIOGA BORO
Sheriff Deed: Brittany Kentos; Kelsi L. Kentos; Erin Kentos & Corey Swanson by Sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mtg. Corp. conveys lot, $1,576.23.
WARD TWP.
William J. & Faith Patterson to William J. Patterson & Steven R. Padgett conveys lot, $1.
Dean Charles & Erin Elizabeth Baker to William P. Connolly conveys lot, $46,500.