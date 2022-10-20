The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 26-30)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Davis & Wagner Inc.; Brookside Homes to Todd Kevin Kersting conveys lot $45,000.

Shannon Nowak f/k/a Shannon Knowlton to JMR 2K, LLC; Pentro Resources, LLC & Colgate Resources,LLC conveys lot, $1.

Joel A. Dresse & Logan J. Dreese to Roger M. & Anne M. Somerville conveys lot, $10,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Deed of Agricultural Conservation Easement — Gorda Family Irrevocable Trust by Trustees to Comm of PA, Tioga County, conveys lot, $230,824.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Thomas W. & Esther Marmor to Matthew L. & Dawn Marmor conveys lot, $1.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

James M. Dellinger & Tracey C. Dellinger to Riochard R. & Stacy Marie Ruth conveys lot, $233,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Sur Lock Storage to Wayne F. Strange & Stephen C. Strange conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

George S. Jr. & Debbie A. Myers to Seth A. & Jessica M. Myers conveys lot, $1.

Steven G. & Sandra K. Mead to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $1.

O/G & Mineral Deed — Lynn L. Martinez to Lynn L. Martinez conveys mineral rights, $1.

Dalrymple Gravel & Contracting Co., Inc. to Todd & Amy Walters conveys lot, $10,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

North Shore Concessions, LLC to Susan G. Brace, conveys lot, $32,000.

Michael C. Zarnecki & Amanda L. Davis n/k/a/ Amanda L. Zarnecki to Veronica J. Gardner conveys lot, $82,207.50.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Lucinda Swan to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.

Susanne Olson to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.

Bruce King to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Wilmer S. & Dorothy M. Tyson to Wilmer S. Tyson III conveys lot, $1.

GAINES & SHIPPEN TOWNSHIPS

Thaddeus K. & Sandra L. Stevens to Thunder Ridge Realty, LLC conveys lot, $575,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Anthony J. Sautner Estate by Admrx. to Robyne Sautner conveys lot, $1.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Robert F. Monach Sr. to Robert Monach Jr. & Robert Monach Sr. conveys lot, $10.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Howard W. O’Neil to Darrell & Susan G. Jandreau conveys lot, $227,000.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Seneca Resources Co., LLC to Steven G. & Sandra K. Mead conveys lot, $1.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Lucien A. & Olivia Mitcheltree & Francine A. Green to Shawn M. & Jan Mitcheltree conveys lot, $1.

Henry R. Gehring to Henry R. & Stacey Gehring conveys lot, $1.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Roger L. & Doris L. Brown to Kayla Ruth Carpenter conveys lot, $39,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Deed Correction — Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Gary L. III & Laura A. Ball conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Cooper Partnership to Jon H. Cooper conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Jody L. Miller to Robert H. & Lorrie McCullen conveys lot, $138,500.