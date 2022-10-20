The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Sept. 26-30)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Davis & Wagner Inc.; Brookside Homes to Todd Kevin Kersting conveys lot $45,000.
Shannon Nowak f/k/a Shannon Knowlton to JMR 2K, LLC; Pentro Resources, LLC & Colgate Resources,LLC conveys lot, $1.
Joel A. Dresse & Logan J. Dreese to Roger M. & Anne M. Somerville conveys lot, $10,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Deed of Agricultural Conservation Easement — Gorda Family Irrevocable Trust by Trustees to Comm of PA, Tioga County, conveys lot, $230,824.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Thomas W. & Esther Marmor to Matthew L. & Dawn Marmor conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
James M. Dellinger & Tracey C. Dellinger to Riochard R. & Stacy Marie Ruth conveys lot, $233,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Sur Lock Storage to Wayne F. Strange & Stephen C. Strange conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
George S. Jr. & Debbie A. Myers to Seth A. & Jessica M. Myers conveys lot, $1.
Steven G. & Sandra K. Mead to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $1.
O/G & Mineral Deed — Lynn L. Martinez to Lynn L. Martinez conveys mineral rights, $1.
Dalrymple Gravel & Contracting Co., Inc. to Todd & Amy Walters conveys lot, $10,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
North Shore Concessions, LLC to Susan G. Brace, conveys lot, $32,000.
Michael C. Zarnecki & Amanda L. Davis n/k/a/ Amanda L. Zarnecki to Veronica J. Gardner conveys lot, $82,207.50.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Lucinda Swan to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Susanne Olson to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Bruce King to Pennmarc Resources IV, LLC conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Wilmer S. & Dorothy M. Tyson to Wilmer S. Tyson III conveys lot, $1.
GAINES & SHIPPEN TOWNSHIPS
Thaddeus K. & Sandra L. Stevens to Thunder Ridge Realty, LLC conveys lot, $575,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Anthony J. Sautner Estate by Admrx. to Robyne Sautner conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Robert F. Monach Sr. to Robert Monach Jr. & Robert Monach Sr. conveys lot, $10.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Howard W. O’Neil to Darrell & Susan G. Jandreau conveys lot, $227,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Seneca Resources Co., LLC to Steven G. & Sandra K. Mead conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Lucien A. & Olivia Mitcheltree & Francine A. Green to Shawn M. & Jan Mitcheltree conveys lot, $1.
Henry R. Gehring to Henry R. & Stacey Gehring conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Roger L. & Doris L. Brown to Kayla Ruth Carpenter conveys lot, $39,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Deed Correction — Robert T. & Debra K. Wood to Gary L. III & Laura A. Ball conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Cooper Partnership to Jon H. Cooper conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Jody L. Miller to Robert H. & Lorrie McCullen conveys lot, $138,500.