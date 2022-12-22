Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning. Cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.