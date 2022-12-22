The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Nov. 28-Dec. 2)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Douglas Matthews to KAM Investments, LLC conveys lot, $67,000.
CHATHAM TWP.
Anna M. Kauffman & Audrey G. Wolper to Anna M. Kauffman; Audrey G. Wolpert; Robert K. Wolpert; Charles D. Kauffman & Ashley L. Mabry conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TWP.
Blue Lake Rentals, LLC to A. Scott & Melissa J. Fisher conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
Albert & Rochelle DiMatteo and Blake DiMatteo to Albert DiMatteo; Rochelle DiMatteo and Blake DiMatteo conveys lot, $5.
DELMAR TWP.
Anthony S. & Jennifer M. Krystoff to Rusell S. Krystoff & Lauren E. Statts conveys lot, $80,000.
Edward M. & Melissa S. Ryan to Benjamin W. & Bridgette D. Ostrom Largey conveys lot, $21,000.
FARMINGTON & NELSON TWPS.
O/G Deed and Conveyance — Robert W. Harsell Sr. a/k/a Robert William Harsell Sr. Estate by Admr. et al to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys land & mineral rights, $1,324,100.
JACKSON TWP.
Timothy E. & Lynette M. Wales to Timothy E. & Lynette M. Wales conveys lot, $1.
Timothy E. & Lynette M. Wales to Donald G. & Karen M. Wales conveys lot, $1.
Timothy E. & Lynette M. Wales to Jonas C. & Naomi B. Schwartz conveys lot, $107,000.
Timothy E. & Lynette M. Wales to Ernest J.D. Schwartz & Barbara M. Schwartz and Aaron & Priscilla Schmucker conveys lot, $493,000.
LIBERTY TWP.
MMJ Real Estate, LLC to CB MHP, LLC conveys lot, $450,000.
Richard A. Shoemaker to Shoemaker Family Trust conveys lot, $1.
Gary C. & Joan M. Blackwell to Paul G. Blackwell & Alex R. Blackwell conveys lots, $1.
MORRIS TWP.
Martin Jr. & Nicole M. Ostapowicz to Martin Jr. & Nicole M. Ostapowicz conveys lot, $1.
NELSON TWP.
Eugene III & Roxanne Pondo & Garrett & Mary E. Heffner to Mary E. Heffner conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TWP.
David W. & Joy Lucille Metzler to Daniel W. & Ethel M. Metzler conveys lot, $63,750.
Stanley R. & Audrey J. Hoke to Matthew & Nichole Swallow conveys lot, $105,000.
SULLIVAN TWP.
Frances Barrett to Wendy Kupchin conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TWP.
Paul D. Mattison Jr. to Paul D. Mattison Jr. conveys lot, $1.
UNION TWP.
Katherine M. Kauffman to Michael W. & Amy L. Walborn conveys lot, $256,000.
WARD TWP.
Glen G. & Danielle Minnich to Renee M. Ford & Brad Richard Bixler conveys lot, $65,000.
Lawrence J. Connolly IRA by Trustee to Skip L. & Laurel W. Trimble conveys lot, $97,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Raymond E. Jr. & Mary C. Ginn to William Killgore Jr. & Gina Boss conveys lot, $463,900.