The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 9-13)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
James J. Unangst to Michael & Mary Wilson conveys lot, $90,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Eileen R. Scheff; George B. Washington; Philip S. Scheff; Jan Weissman; Philip L. Joffe to Robin L. & Bailey L. Corese conveys lot, $101.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Teresa Ann St. Peter & Jamie Ryan St. Peter to Joseph L. & Connie S. Kepiro conveys lot, $100,000.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Stephen A. Kennedy Estate by Executrix to Geoffrey R. & Andrea L. Whitesell conveys lot, $150,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Deed — Theresa A. Steves Estate by Executrix to Pamela J. Seeley conveys mineral rights, $1.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Derick & Allison D’Haene to David M. Geiger & Stephanie R. Painter conveys lot, $180,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
William D. Freeman to Daryla J. Campbell conveys lot, $175,000.
Kerr Living Trust dated April 19, 1996 by Trustees to David & Joy Lucille Metzler conveys lot, $275,000.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Billy and Barbara Kelly to Daniel Kohut & Charlotte Lilley conveys lot, $70,000.
Todd B. & Amanda H. Fleming to Drew H. Parcell & Mandy M. Myers conveys lot, $240,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth Titlow Trust dated Sept.. 29, 1999 by Trustees to Patricia Chambers Mihalik; Rick Andrew Mihalik, Joshua D. Mihalik & Danielle N. Mihalik conveys lot, $83,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Paul Daniel Levitsky; John James Levitsky; Thomas Mark Levitsky & Stephan John Levitsky to John F. & Deborah A. Truitt conveys lot, $75,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Cesar & Rebecca Salas to Micah & Cathryn Bingham conveys lot, $339,900.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Michael A. Jr. & Kimberly Caccavo to Center Ridge Investments, LLC conveys lot, $149,900.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Richard S. & Suzanne M. Niiles to Raymond E. Daugherty Jr. conveys lot, $140,000.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Deed Correction — John Sutley Miller to John Sutley Miller conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Ralph W. Kinat to Kevin Franck conveys lot, $25,000.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Mark J. & Misty J. Pettitt to Brian & Jenny Ellen Staley conveys lot, $10,000.
Wayne & Beatrice M. Hall to Brandon Vosburgh conveys lot, $285,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Samantha J. & Neal B. Graham et al to Nathan D. & Nicole T. Bennett conveys lot, $177,500.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Brian J. & Stephanie L. Pawlowski to Donna M. Collette conveys lot, $65,000.
Joseph S. & Melissa A. Caroccia to Mark A. & Victoria L. Kasper con veys lot $189,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Jordan T. & Kristin L. Boggs to John L. & Eileen M. Newell conveys lot, $205,000.
George E. & Kathleen H. Kunkel to Samuel C. Iusi Jr. conveys lot, $175,000.
Kenneth A. & Karin H. Meyer to Pamela Sue Anderson Meyer conveys lot, $1.
Brian P. & Cheryl A. Fuller to Joseph & Teal Haynes conveys lot, $75,000.
Earl P. Rice Jr. to Jack A. Fliter Jr. & Nicolette A. DeFrank conveys lot, $269,900.
Jeffrey R. & Michele R. Jacobson to Robert M. Jr. & Tonia Callari conveys lot, $190,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Jamie L Main to David Nahum conveys lot, $10,000.
Donald Snook, by Agent & Barbara Snook, by Agent to Mark W. Stewart & Rebecca A. Blackwell conveys lot, $138,000.
Beverly Klos Perry to Michael & Shauna Dexter conveys lot, $165,000.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Richard L. Leach to Winchester S. & Diana L. Spencer conveys lot, $100,000.