The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 9-13)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

James J. Unangst to Michael & Mary Wilson conveys lot, $90,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Eileen R. Scheff; George B. Washington; Philip S. Scheff; Jan Weissman; Philip L. Joffe to Robin L. & Bailey L. Corese conveys lot, $101.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Teresa Ann St. Peter & Jamie Ryan St. Peter to Joseph L. & Connie S. Kepiro conveys lot, $100,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Stephen A. Kennedy Estate by Executrix to Geoffrey R. & Andrea L. Whitesell conveys lot, $150,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

O/G & Mineral Deed — Theresa A. Steves Estate by Executrix to Pamela J. Seeley conveys mineral rights, $1.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Derick & Allison D’Haene to David M. Geiger & Stephanie R. Painter conveys lot, $180,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

William D. Freeman to Daryla J. Campbell conveys lot, $175,000.

Kerr Living Trust dated April 19, 1996 by Trustees to David & Joy Lucille Metzler conveys lot, $275,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Billy and Barbara Kelly to Daniel Kohut & Charlotte Lilley conveys lot, $70,000.

Todd B. & Amanda H. Fleming to Drew H. Parcell & Mandy M. Myers conveys lot, $240,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Elizabeth Titlow Trust dated Sept.. 29, 1999 by Trustees to Patricia Chambers Mihalik; Rick Andrew Mihalik, Joshua D. Mihalik & Danielle N. Mihalik conveys lot, $83,000.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Paul Daniel Levitsky; John James Levitsky; Thomas Mark Levitsky & Stephan John Levitsky to John F. & Deborah A. Truitt conveys lot, $75,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Cesar & Rebecca Salas to Micah & Cathryn Bingham conveys lot, $339,900.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Michael A. Jr. & Kimberly Caccavo to Center Ridge Investments, LLC conveys lot, $149,900.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Richard S. & Suzanne M. Niiles to Raymond E. Daugherty Jr. conveys lot, $140,000.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Deed Correction — John Sutley Miller to John Sutley Miller conveys lot, $1.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Ralph W. Kinat to Kevin Franck conveys lot, $25,000.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

Mark J. & Misty J. Pettitt to Brian & Jenny Ellen Staley conveys lot, $10,000.

Wayne & Beatrice M. Hall to Brandon Vosburgh conveys lot, $285,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Samantha J. & Neal B. Graham et al to Nathan D. & Nicole T. Bennett conveys lot, $177,500.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Brian J. & Stephanie L. Pawlowski to Donna M. Collette conveys lot, $65,000.

Joseph S. & Melissa A. Caroccia to Mark A. & Victoria L. Kasper con veys lot $189,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Jordan T. & Kristin L. Boggs to John L. & Eileen M. Newell conveys lot, $205,000.

George E. & Kathleen H. Kunkel to Samuel C. Iusi Jr. conveys lot, $175,000.

Kenneth A. & Karin H. Meyer to Pamela Sue Anderson Meyer conveys lot, $1.

Brian P. & Cheryl A. Fuller to Joseph & Teal Haynes conveys lot, $75,000.

Earl P. Rice Jr. to Jack A. Fliter Jr. & Nicolette A. DeFrank conveys lot, $269,900.

Jeffrey R. & Michele R. Jacobson to Robert M. Jr. & Tonia Callari conveys lot, $190,000.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Jamie L Main to David Nahum conveys lot, $10,000.

Donald Snook, by Agent & Barbara Snook, by Agent to Mark W. Stewart & Rebecca A. Blackwell conveys lot, $138,000.

Beverly Klos Perry to Michael & Shauna Dexter conveys lot, $165,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Richard L. Leach to Winchester S. & Diana L. Spencer conveys lot, $100,000.

Trending Food Videos