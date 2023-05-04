The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 10-14)
BROOKFIELD TWP.
Deed Correction — Moore Trust by Trustees to Appalachian Clean Energy LLC conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Eric L. & Joanne M. Franck to Teri L. Watters & Serena L. Frankc conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TWP.
Sheriff’s Deed — (Walter Alfred Kirkner; James Stuart Kirkner; Michael Anthony Kirkner & Melissa Marie Kirkner) by Sheriff to Northwest Bank conveys lot, $3,245.63.
DELMAR TWP.
Bonnie J. Reese to Kathy L. Gee; Wade R. Reese & Nicola S. Kress conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Sheriff’s Deed — (Laverna Mae Southard; Charles W. Southard; Charles J. Southard; Rodney Southard & Timothy Southard) to Citizens & Northern Bank conveys lot, $5.789.23.
FARMINGTON TWP.
Mary A. Brian f/k/a Mary A. Wetzel to Jay Wetzel conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TWP.
J. Thomas Kearse to J. Thomas Kearse conveys lot, $0.
HAMILTON TWP.
Gerald Charles Haubrich Estate by Executor to Rogert Charles Haubrich conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Kathy Rae & Arthur Ulmer to Ian Harer conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BORO
Ryan & Melanie Shaut to Gary L. Mast conveys lot, $235,000.
Lioudmila Hackford to Amanda Adams & Kyle Barbuto conveys lot, $167,500.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Sheriff’s Deed — (Dixie S. Madison & Richard A. Rouse) by Sheriff to Citizens & Northern Bank conveys lot, $4,429.93.
OSCEOLA TWP.
Mary A. Brian f/k/a Mary A. Wetzel to Jay Wetzel conveys lot, $1.
Jada Rose Mary Johnson & Timothy Johnson to Timothy Johnson conveys lot, $1.
Timothy J. Johnson to TSGH Trust conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TWP.
Mary M. Conlin to Mary M. Conlin conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TWP.
Belle Booth to Donald Elwood Gray & Margaret Mary Gray conveys lot, $90,000.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Joseph R. Stremmel to Joseph R. & Kristine A. Stremmel conveys lot, $1.
Tyler J. Heverly & Timothy r. Heverly to Tyler J. Heverly; Timothy R. Heverly; Carol Heverly & Sara Heverly conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TWP.
Steve John Sanders a/k/a Steven J. Sanders to Earl & Nadine Rutherford conveys lot, $75,000.
UNION TWP.
Joel & Melissa Boas to Robert P. & Ruth A. Dillon conveys lot, $47,000.
Robert Guthrie by Attorney to Lillian M. Guthrie conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD TWP.
Lisa A. Kroeck a/k/a Lisa Ann Dewert to Laurel Property Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $70,000.