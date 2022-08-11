The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 18-22)

CHATHAM & MIDDLEBURY TWPS.

Gerald W. Graham Living Trust dated Dec. 29, 2011 by Trustees & Ellen E. Graham Living Trust dated Dec. 29, 2011 by Trustees to Gerald W. & Ellen E. Graham conveys lots, $1.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Gary L. Mahr; Cale S. Mahr and Devon T. Mahr to Gary L. Mahr; Cale S. Mahr; Devon T. Mahr & Justin S. Mahr conveys lots, $1.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Richard A. & Kathy E. Ryall to Richard Anderson & Steven Anderson conveys lot, $40,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Dawn & Steven M. Fairchild to Erin K. & Sam Keiser; Jordane Fairchild & Carolos Sandoval conveys lot, $1.

Richard C. Johnston Jr. to Richard C. Johnston Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Oil & Gas Deed — Carlton A. Keck to Seneca Reousrces Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $466,593.

ELK TOWNSHIP

Gale Louise Faber to Michael A. & Kimberly A. Schaeffer conveys lot, $200,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Susan E. Kizer to Gary P. Kizer conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Jordan Heuer Sr. & Rachael Elaine Heuer to Jordan Heuer Sr. & Rachael Elaine Heuer conveys lot, $0.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Donald F. Hess by Agent to Janet E. Hess; Donald Hess Jr. & Joseph Hess conveys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Vincent P. Smichowski Estate by Executrix to Erica Carter conveys lot, $182,500.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

O/G & Hydrocarbon Deed — Curtis L. Cole & Ann Hallock to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.

President & Fellows of Harvard College; Board of Overseers of Harvard College to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $10.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

William MaGuire and Joyce A. Kerr to William MaGuire conveys lot, $1.

Paul E. & Arvilla M. Peer to Lori A. & Gradley L Baumgardner conveys lot, $154,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Sandra Duvall Wolfe to Sandra Duvall Wolfe conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Stratton C. Schaeffer Estate by Executor to Louis H. & Christine Ll Schreiber conveys lot, $515,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Eugene L. Abbott Estate by Executor to Brent Skelton conveys lot, $125,000.

Fortes Fortuna Iuvat, LLC to Peoples Church of Potter Brook conveys lot, $8,000.