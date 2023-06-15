The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 22-26)
BLOSSBURG BORO CHARLESTON TWP.
Keith A. & Margaret Daniels & Kenneth B. & Debra Pagani to Werlands, LLC conveys lot, $28,000.
Shawn R. & Christina Gill to Adam McNeil Paisley conveys lot, $329,900.
Aaron James Unruh to Victoria R. Murphy conveys lot, $170,000.
COVINGTON TWP.
Deed of Easement — William A. Spencer Jr., LLC to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Karen S. Burris to Burris Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust conveys lot, $1.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Fred Kiedeisch & Scott A. Doskus to Bradley L. Painter; Alicia J. Painter & John Painter II conveys lot, $150,000.
DELMAR TWP.
Sheryl L. Monger f/k/a Sheryl L. Koernig & Charles R. Monger Jr. to Charles R. Monger Jr. & Sheryl L. Monger conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Bitha E. Funck to Jonathan & Danielle Kipferl conveys lot, $55,000.
Gary P. Kizer to Susan Heck conveys lot, $40,000.
HAMILTON TWP.
Dustin Dennis; Kellie N. Schuster n/k/a Kellie Derryberry & Jason M. Derryberry to William D. Nickerson conveys lot, $22,000.
JACKSON TWP.
Charles S. & Beluse A. Bednar to James & Mary Jennifer S. Hutchins conveys lot, $397,000.
Sharon L. Noble to Douglas L. & barbara A. Carey conveys lot, $122,000.
MANSFIELD BORO
Mansfield University of PA of the State System of Higher Education to First Citizens Community Bank conveys lot, $350,000.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Bethanne D. Arner to Mollie M. Arner conveys lot, $1.
MORRIS TWP.
(2 Deeds) Barry A. Jones to Backstreet Property, LLC conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Sharon Ridge Hodgson to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BORO
Hoprich Enterprises, LLC to Kristine M. & Simon P. Shaw conveys lot, $400,000.