BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP

Paul VanZile to Charles D. Jr. & Christine VanZile conveys lot, $1.

CHARLESTON & DELMAR TOWNSHIPS

Deed of Agricultural Conservation Easement — Ag AM, LLC to Comm of PA, Tioga County conveys lots, $192,144.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Terri Lynn & Rory Lewis Moon to Larry Schaar Jr. conveys lot, $35,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Barbara L. Bellinger; Michael E. & Sherry Gay Hockenberry to Michael E. & Sherry Gay Hockenberry conveys lot, $1.

Barbara A. Beitler to Barbara A. Beitler conveys lot, $1.

Robert C. & Christina Baum to Joseph M. & Anna Widhson conveys lot, $40,000.

Floyd Charles Lundy to Cheryl Koebele conveys lot, $179,900.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Raymond D. & Kimberly Mae Patterson by Attorney to Jean M. Baker conveys lot, $95,000.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Randy Ferguson Enterprises, LLC to Heather A. Beck conveys lot, $17,500.

Robert K. & Kathleen E. Wilson to Harold M. Miller conveys lot, $113,000.

Heather Horn to Andrew R. & Cassie M. Blasz conveys lot, $85,000.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Jay E. & Gail P. Smith to Shore Inn at Ocean Grove, LLC conveys lot, $90,000.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Gale P. Largey & Kathleen A. Largey to Benjamin W. Largey conveys lot, $1.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Nathan L. & Casey Roupp to Kandi R. Strong conveys lot, $116,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Sally Ann Payne Estate by Executor to Chris Payne & Todd Payne conveys lot, $1.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Timothy A. Strong to Homer A. & Linda M. Strong conveys lot, $1.

Lynda Y. Smith to Jamie N. Bolt conveys lot, $40,000.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Deed Correction — Shawn & Peggi Moore to Shawn & Peggi Moore conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Charles K. & Carol S. Button Real Estate Protector Trust by Trustees to Timothy R. & Nichole M. Dibble conveys lot, $360,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

WTRO Properties, Inc. to Hannah Marie Birkelund & Joshua Thomas Vangor conveys lot, $138,000.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Scott Mull to Richard & Mary Ann Teller conveys lot, $40,000.

Mark S. & Kristin L. Burdick to Kristin L. Burdick conveys lot, $1.