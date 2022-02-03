Today

Cloudy with rain. Rain will freeze on some surfaces by evening. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tonight

Snow likely. Potential for some icing. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.