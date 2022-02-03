The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Jan. 10-14)
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Winifred S. & James M. Walters et al to Thodore O. Weaver; Sylvia M. Heagy; Benhamin B. Weaver & Nancy K. Zartman conveys lot, $82,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Thomas S. & Sheila A. Hager to Thomas S. & Sheila A. Hager conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Nancy C. Kimble Trust by Trustees to Lori Kimble Hayes; Michele Lynn Calistri & Ralph L. Kimble Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Duane P. & Jimona G. Stafford to Trudy Stafford Pietrzyk conveys lot, $1.
John M. & Melanie R. Sirak to Jason Sirak & Justin Sirak conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Elizabeth Ann Sliter Estate by Executor to John Michael Cieslak conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — Nicholas P. Chiarolanza to Nicholas P. Chiarolanza conveys lot, $1.
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP
David Reis Jr.; Tammy Lynn Schaffer & Wendy Kern to Wendy Kern conveys lot, $1.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
DSV SPV3, LLC by Court to Roy Lynn Barrett conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Jeffry J. & Elizabeth A. Hill to Elena Gladkova conveys lot, $45,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Nancy C. Kimble Trust by Trustees to Lori Kimble Hayes; Michele Lynn Calistri & Ralph L. Kimble Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Nancy C. Kimble Trust by Trustees to Lori Kimble Hayes; Michele Lynn Calistri & Ralph L. Kimble Jr. conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Jerry R. & Sarah A. Valimont to Kristina M. & James J. Bogaczyk conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Michael Wilson to Ralph W. Kinat conveys lot, $21,500.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Ralph C. Feigles Estate by Executrix to Shanadel Marie & Brett Allen Fenstermacher conveys lot, $16,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Chrysta Knowlton f/k/a Chrysta Knowlton to Derick M. D’Haene conveys lot, $115,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Joseph R. & Cassie J. Brelo to Kelly Lehman & Kristina M. Lehman conveys lot, $1.