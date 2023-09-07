The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 14-18)
CHARLESTON TWP.
Wilbur & Carol Rhodes to Richard & Joyce Wilson conveys lot, $145,000.
Loren M. Christley & Connie L. Christley Living Trust by Trustees to Andrew D. & Jenna R. Butler conveys lot, $230,000.
Katherine D. Gee, Larry J. Brought & Claudia K. White a/k/a Claudia K. Strange to Teri L. Oswald conveys lot, $134,000.
Joseph Dinenno Sr. to Joseph Dinenno Jr. conveys lot, $100,000.
Jean L. Tokazewski to Samuel Douglas Pollock & Darci Anne Pollock conveys lot, $230,000.
DELMAR TWP.
Domenic Franchi a/k/a Domenic Frenchi Estate by Executrix to Lauren Fortunato conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON, CHATHAM & DEERFIELD TWPS.
Oil/Gas Deed & Conveyance — John F. Young; Susan M. Barnett and James R. Young to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys lots and mineral rights, $1.
John F. Young; Susan M. Barnett and James R. & Julie R. Young to 2848 Main, LLC conveys lots, $1.
FARMINGTON & MIDDLEBURY TWPS.
Deed Correction — UGI Storage Co. to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lots, $10.
GAINES TWP.
Clifford L. Donmoyer Estate by Executor to Thomas & Elsie Shenk conveys lot, $18,500.
LIBERTY TWP.
Betsey J. Betz, Randall R. Betz and Jan E. Bliss to Dean K. & Kimberly J. Brown conveys lot, $30,000.
MORRIS TWP.
(2 Deeds) — Brinthaupt Living Trust by Co-Trustees to Gordon E. Brinthaupt III & Suzanne Niver conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TWP.
James Taylor to APKE Investments, LLC conveys lot, $23,338.57.
Mineral Rights — R. Verle Sterling to Nathan P. Sterline conveys mineral rights, $1.
Mineral Rights — R. Verle Sterling to Sara A. Dancona conveys mineral rights, $1.
Mineral Rights — R. Verle Sterling to Daryl J. Sterling conveys mineral rights, $1.
SHIPPEN TWP.
(2 Deeds) Shirley A. Miller to Scott E. & Nicole L. Miller conveys lot, $1.
Jonathan A. & Karrie Mitchell to Leroy R. Sauder conveys lot, $15,000.
Leroy R. Sauder to Aidan Alan Cole conveys lot, $114,900.
WARD TWP.
Richard G. & Maureen B. Cook; Jeffrey R. & Tina M. Cook; James & Anne K. Weed; John Redder; Barry E. & Barbara K. James to David L. & Amy L. Maffett conveys lot, $75,000.
WELLSBORO BORO
Christopher A. Fowler to Stiners Rentals, LLC conveys lot, $600,000.
Christopher A. Fowler to Christopher A. Fowler conveys lot, $1.
CRCV Enterprises, LLC to Kaitlynn Meyers conveys lot, $155,000.