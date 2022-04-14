The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (March 21-25)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Gary T. Johnson & Eric R. Johnson to Eric Johnson conveys lot, $1.
Autumn J. Rumsey & Meghan L. Chesney to Meghan L. Chesney conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Michael J. Fanean Sr. & Diane M. Fanean to Michael J. & Diane M. Fanean conveys lot, $0.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
April M. Kress a/k/a April M. Petrencsik to Robert E. II & Katie E. Duffy conveys lot, $30,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Paul Jayne to Michael T. Jayne conveys lot, $75,000.
William G. & Carla Westland to William G. Westland conveys lot, $1.
William G. & Carla L. Westlake to Janelle R. Collum & Jordan M. Collum conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
Arthur L. III & Annetta M. Markle to Harry T. & Sunnee L. Dow conveys lot, $180,900.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
William L. & Irene M. Appel to Natalie J. Maddox conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Deed of Easement — Trapper Wyman to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Richard & Amanda Giles to Richard & Amanda Giles conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP
James O. Confer Sr. Estate by Executor to Bradlee J. Confer conveys lot, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Robert M. & Victoria R. Kinner to Jesse I. & Gina Landis conveys lot, $485,000.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joelle Bull, by Custodian; Levi Bull, by Custodian; Christopher Bull, (Custodian); Henry Whitner, by Custodian; Katherine Whitney, by Custodian & Amber L. Whitney (Custodian) to Carl Stewart Burrous conveys lot, $1.