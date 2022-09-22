The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 29-Sept.2)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Tiffany L. Cummings & Aleksandr Goncharov to Martin R. & Patty Osterdahl conveys lot, $99,000.
Benjamin F. Jones Estate by Executrix; Lauri A. Jones to Lauri A. Jones conveys lot, $1.
Shirley E. Smith, by Attorney to Nicholas & Lindsey Mae Bogaczyk conveys lot, $48,250.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Deed — Appalachian Clean Energy to Matthew Antoine LeBlanc et al conveys mineral rights, $10.
Shirley J. Schmidt to Shirley J. Schmidt & Jennifer J. Sorenson conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Robert William Strykowski Estate by Admr. to Aaron & Damara Fuhrer conveys lot, $170,000.
Benjamin M. & Morgan Wilson to Mitchell Amoriello conveys lot, $335,000.
Michael Dean & Carol Gerow and Linda Huntington to Kaitlin Bruton McCarthy conveys lot, $113,500.
Mary Ellen & Gary Banas to Gary Banas conveys lot, $1.
Shawn & Maegan McConnell to Jeffrey B. & Sandra L. Dauber conveys lot, $43,300.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Deed — Appalachian Clean Energy to Matthew Antoine LeBlanc et al conveys mineral rights, $10.
3DL, LLC to Matthew G. Yungwirth; Sheila C. Yungwirth & Leevi F. Yungwirth conveys lot, $26,130.
Joyce I. Upchurch Estate by Executrix to Travis O. Baker conveys lot, $115,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Andrew S. Baker & Ashley Stevens to Alex & Renee H. Bieser conveys lot, $140,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Deed — Wayne L. Anthony to Wayne L. Anthony conveys mineral rights, $1.
David E. Root to Sherrisa Joy Martin conveys lot, $35,000.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Majestic View, LLC to Mahlon Esh & Daniel Esh conveys lot, $160,000
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Joseph L. & Lisa A. Stoddard to Edward & Kimberly Fish conveys lot, $1.
Steven R. & Shirley K. Hensenrater to Robert D. Gee III conveys lot, $337,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Curtis J. Voorhees to Cindy L. Bullard conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Robert H. Gaylord Estate by Admrx. to Becky L. Sparrow conveys lot, $90,500.
Robert Eric & Paula H. Jones; Jones Dynasty Trust by Trustees to Tyler J. & Martha Chamberlain conveys lot, $174,000.
Patrick R. & Lee Anne M. Cole to Callen K. Calkins conveys lot, $105,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Jeremiah A. Moyer & Sarah J. Westbrook to Taylor & Lacy Pepper conveys lot, $30,500.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Ellen Jane Santangelo & Susan M. Olson to Susan M. Olson conveys lot, $1.
Mineral Deed — Stephen J. Rockwell Estate by Admr. to Martin Rockwell conveys mineral rights, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Fine Day Camp to John O. & Sarah S. Beiler; Christian P. Beiler & Emanel Beiler conveys lot, $60,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Kenneth & Karin H. Meyer to Phillip A. & Nancy G. Hesser conveys lot, $374,900.
Lawrence Arland Crane Estate by Executor & Rose Mary L. Crane Estate by Executor to Thomas W. Crane conveys lot, $1.
Joseph M. & Jacqueline A. Murphy to Peter & Lisa Snyder conveys lot, $300,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Joyce E. Cunningham to Michael D. Root conveys lot, $38,500.
Patricia A. Damon to Patricia A. Damon conveys lots, $1.