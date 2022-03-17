The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Feb. 21-25)

BLOSS TOWNSHIP

MTGLO Investors, LP by Attorney to Blue Mountain Rentals, LLC conveys lot, $60,000.

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Anthony J. & Heather J. Musingo to Jack D. Summers III conveys lot, $200,000.

Derek B. & Betsy J. Johnson to Keith W. Vance conveys lot, $318,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Wellsboro Borough Municipal Authority to Metal Kraft Industries, Inc. conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

1350 Davis Hill Road, LP; 1350 Davis Hill Road, LP to Richard C. & Elizabeth N. Weidenhammer conveys lot, $5,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Hydrocarbon Deed — Robert N. & Josephine M. Harding to Corland, LLC conveys mineral rights, $250,000.

NELSON TOWNSHIP

Wesley A. O’Neil to Pamela Mihalik conveys lot, $152,000.

Kathleen M. Krom to Skylar Runsey conveys lot, $87,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Robert F. Minnich to Robert F. Minnich & Jennifer Minnich conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Ashley M. Schmitz to Brett M. Cossel conveys lot, $130,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Jonathan A. Elsasser & Taylor L. Casto to Stephen S. Mellin conveys lot, $174,900.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Wayne Apice to QDM Family Partnership, LP conveys lot, $70,000.