BLOSS TOWNSHIP
MTGLO Investors, LP by Attorney to Blue Mountain Rentals, LLC conveys lot, $60,000.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Anthony J. & Heather J. Musingo to Jack D. Summers III conveys lot, $200,000.
Derek B. & Betsy J. Johnson to Keith W. Vance conveys lot, $318,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Wellsboro Borough Municipal Authority to Metal Kraft Industries, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
1350 Davis Hill Road, LP; 1350 Davis Hill Road, LP to Richard C. & Elizabeth N. Weidenhammer conveys lot, $5,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Hydrocarbon Deed — Robert N. & Josephine M. Harding to Corland, LLC conveys mineral rights, $250,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Wesley A. O’Neil to Pamela Mihalik conveys lot, $152,000.
Kathleen M. Krom to Skylar Runsey conveys lot, $87,000.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Robert F. Minnich to Robert F. Minnich & Jennifer Minnich conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Ashley M. Schmitz to Brett M. Cossel conveys lot, $130,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Jonathan A. Elsasser & Taylor L. Casto to Stephen S. Mellin conveys lot, $174,900.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Wayne Apice to QDM Family Partnership, LP conveys lot, $70,000.