The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 16-27)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
James A. Welty to James A. & Lia Ann Welty conveys lot, $1.
Lewis W. & Linda S. Brill to Andrew J. Leeson & Melinda R. Pequignot conveys lot, $190,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
George J. & Joanne Barbine to George D. Barbine; Marianna L. Loheide & Jennifer L. Lulato conveys lots, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
William R. Scott Jr. Estate by Executor & Susan C. Scott Estate by Executor to Roy S. & Linda L. Jaindl conveys lot, $352,000.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Robert Kuzenski; Brad Weiskopff & Beth Weiskopff to Robert Kuzineski; Brad & Beth Weiskopff conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Michael W. Bowser Estate by Executrix to David S. & Billee A. Bowser conveys lot, $100,350.16.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Danielle L. & Michael R. Jones to 2848 Main, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Roger K. Wilson to Tracy Y. Haslund conveys lot, $75,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Steve Grace to Brandon A. & April L. Curry conveys lot, $100,000.
Jason R. & Tanya E. Bowman to Jeffrey F. & Melinda L. Diggan conveys lot, $120,000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Edward J. Signor; June Louise Signor & Robert A. Signor to Frederic Family Resources, LLP conveys lot, $21,200.
O/G & Mineral Deed — Lewis K. Cretsinger Estate by Executrix to Daphne B. Sager conveys mineral rights, $10,000.
Lewis K. Cretsinger Estate by Executrix to Philip Barker conveys lot, $30,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Eric C. & Megan M. Buck to Matthew R. Buck conveys lot, $93,500.
William & Victoria A. Roosa to Ivan D. Swartz Jr. & Wendy S. Swartz conveys lot, $500.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Carl J. Zander Estate by Executor to Michael J. Zander & Daryl J. Zander conveys lot, $1.
Christopher J. & Rebecca J. Figueroa to Rebecca J. Figueroa conveys lot, $1.
Cheryl C. Frey to Fallview Cabin, LLC conveys lot $1.
Birgetta L. Walker to Jasin P. & Heather S. Colegrove conveys lot, $258,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Mervin Lynn Grinnell to Annette C. Grinnell conveys lot, $6,400.
Constance M. Black Estae by Co-Admr. to Anthony T. & Amanda R. Wetzel conveys lot, $50,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Carol Chamberlain; George P. Bluhm Estate by Executrix to Ryan Michael Turner & Anna Marie Steavens conveys lot, $165,000.
Jason & Amy Stefanowicz to Kanubhai & Jayshriben Prajapti conveys lot, $165,000.
Edgard & Marie Domenech to Jennnifer L. Kerstetter conveys lot, $166,500.
Jamie S. Koppenhaver & Gerald W. Cole to Joseph & Margaret Chapel conveys lot, $275,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Kaitlynn J. & Trevor S. Meyers conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Raymond S. Hawk Estate by Executrix to Casey L. Hawk conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Tina Marie Sullivan to Matthews Business Group, LLC conveys lot, $165,000.
David & Mary Tice to Ashley A. Tice conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Nancy L. Dewalt & Chad M. Bills to Eve M. Blim & Mylert L. Bills conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Susan A. & Harry P. Hill Jr. to Jamie N. Bolt conveys lot, $1,000.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Derick M. & Allison D’Haene to Brett Fenstermacher conveys lot, $150,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Philip R. Bucantis by Attorney to Philip R. Jr. & Sandra Bucantis conveys lot, $6,000.
Dakota Kohler to Nicholas Scott Harding & Shondra Lee Harding conveys lot, $168,000.
WARD TOWNSHIP
George Mraz Revocable Trust & Faye Maz Revocable Trust by Trustees et al to Roy A. & Elizabeth R. Wessner conveys lot, $84,400.
David & Bonnie Varone to Varone Family Cabin Trust conveys lot, $0.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Paul D. Urner Estate by Admr. to Erin K. Leonard conveys lot, $130,000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Shellie & Matthew Houghtaling to Lee & Starla Colvin conveys lot, $25,000.
Paul F. & Jetha L. Pitcher to C&D Properties & rentals, LLC conveys lot, $66,501.