The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Feb. 7-11)

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Martha M. Copp to Cindy Lee & Stephen Douglas Copp conveys lot, $1.

Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Jean C. Rabaioli Estate by Executrix to William L. Reese & Louise W. Reese conveys mineral rights, $1.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Gary L. Mahr to Gary L. Mahr; Cale S. Mahr & Devon T. Mahr conveys lots, $1.

Gary L. Mahr to Gary L. Mahr; Cale S. Mahr; Devon T. Mahr & Susan Mahr conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Lisa M. Gillin & Michael John Basile to Michael John Basile conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Sheriff’s Deed — Julia R. Mansfield by Sheriff; Alexandria Mansfield by Sheriff; John K. Mansfield Estate by Sheriff & Elizabeth Mansfield by Sheriff to Federal National Mortgagge Assoc. conveys lot, $1,438.75.

Carl G. & Judy A. Bathrick to Brian J. Baker & Kimberly A. Avery conveys lot, $40,000.

ELK TOWNSHIP

Jane A. & John W. Norvilas II; Stephanie & Charles H. Yeager Jr. to Todd L. & Kate S. Fisher conveys lot, $5,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Sandra Gail Johnson Estate by Executor to Mark A. Johnson conveys lot, $1.

Michael J. & Sandra M. Johnson; Mark A. Johnson; Jamie L. Johnson & Kelly Perry Johnson to Mark A. Johnson conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH

Glenard E. & Sharon L. Wetzel & Kaitlyn M. Wetzel to Kaitlyn Maryann Wetzel & Ashley Mariann Bettencourt conveys lot, $1.

James M. Layton to Courtney L. Berry conveys lot, $1.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Scott W. & Melinda M. Saunders to KA Middlebury Mobile Home Park, LLC conveys lot, $5,000.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Ray M. Greesey Jr. to Ray M. Geesey Jr. & Karen M. Geesey conveys lot, $1.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP

John T. Fachet to John T. Fachet; John T. Fachet Jr. & Justin M. Fachet conveys lot, $1.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Roger H. Wadsworth Jr. & Ruth A. Wadswoth to Wayne K. Swinehart Jr. & Rebecca F. Swinehart conveys lot, $276,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Joann M. Banik to Jacob J. Banik; Steven J. Banik II; Amanda J. & Cassandra M. Banik conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Dawn M. Dunbar to Dawn M. & Daniel P. Dunbar conveys lot, $1.