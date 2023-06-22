The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 30-June 2, June 5-9)
BLOSSBURG BORO
Matthews Business Group, LLC to Charles R. Jr. & Sheryl L. Monger conveys lot, $83,500.
BROOKFIELD TWP.
Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church; Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to Brookfield Community Church, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church; Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to Austinburg Methodist Church, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Mark Thomas Wetmore Estate by Executrix and Teresa A. Wetmore to Cheryl L. Berner & Janet L. Gehres conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
Robert T. Wood Estate by Executrix et al to Christopher & Emily Malaczewski conveys lot, $49,000.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Kevin A. & Johnna Rice to Kevin A. & Johnna Rice conveys lot, $1.
SWN Production Co., LLC to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $10.
DELMAR TWP.
Jonathan D. & Wendy Wetzel to Jan Radecki & Iwona Radecki conveys lot, $287,500.
Kimberli Borden Carson to Penmarc Resources V, LLC conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Max Green to Kevin W. & Karen C. Chilson conveys lot, $46,500.
GAINES TWP.
David J. Rittle to David J. Rittle Revocable PA Trust conveys lots, $0.
Robert W. & B. Lorraine Evans to Kasskayd Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $80,000.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Madox & Lynne Mosher to Madox Mosher conveys lot, $1.
Center Ridge Investments, LLC to Winter Road Supply, LLC conveys lot, $175,000.
LIBERTY BORO
Liberty Bible Church, Inc. to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Harry H. & Marge S. Mapes to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Harvest Family Fellowship of the Assemblies of God to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Deed Correction — Summers Family, LLC; Summers Family Cabin, LLC to Summers Family Cabin, LLC conveys lot, $10.
Northwest Bank to Carter Russell Anderson conveys lot, $87,500.
MIDDLEBURY, CHATHAM, DELMAR & RICHMOND TWPS. & MANSFIELD BORO
Letterman Moore Holdings 4, LP to William Bonzulak Jr., IRA; Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC; Letterman More Holdings 3 LP; Cama Plan; William Bonzulak Jr. (IRA) conveys lots, $1.
NELSON TWP.
Gordon M. Shedd to Bryan & Kathy Harlacker conveys lot, $160,000.
OSCEOLA TWP.
Ralph V. & Mary P. Mattison to Joanna Mattison conveys lot, $1.
OSCEOLA & DEERFIELD TWPS.
Thomas H. & Ruth A. Crews to Thomas & Ruth Crews Nest Egg Trust conveys lots, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Richard G. & Melanie L. Cowan and Eric S. & Teresa Ann Cowan to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Alan Sr. & Ann McFarland to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Linda Leigh Latimer Woodworth to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TWP.
Deed Correction — Clifford D. & Patricia A. Harvey; Harvey Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust by Trustees to Kelly D. Harding conveys lot, $1.
Clifford D. & Patricia A. Harvey; Harvey Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust by Trustees to Kelly D. & Lindsay R. Harding conveys lot, $153,000.
Ann M. Grenier & James N. Frew III to Nathan S. & Michelle M. Pannebaker conveys lot, $140,000.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Clifford J. Murray III & Regina D. Murray and Susan Murray Girdis f/k/a Susan Murray Skrainar to Barbara S. White & Jeffrey C. Cole conveys lot, $220,000.
TIOGA TWP.
Webster Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Trustee; Ansel D. Webster Estate by Executrix to James F. & Jean L. Rose Atkinson conveys lot, $170,000.
TIOGA & MORRIS TWPS.
Michael T. Seiver to Madeleine T. Beard & Michael T. Seiver conveys lots, $1.
UNION TWP.
Paul & Wilhelmina Dibble to Nathan M. & Elena L. Swain conveys lot, $250,000.
M. Ann Liberti Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Co-Trustees to Logan Hawley & Leslie Confer conveys lot, $140,000.
WELLSBORO BORO
James L. Wilson Estate by Co-Executors to Brock M. & Kristie J. Driebelbies conveys lot, $450,000.
WESTFIELD BORO
Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church; Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to Westfield Methodist Church, Inc. conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD TWP.
A. Vance Bieser to Stephanie A. & Thomas R. McCormick conveys lot, $250,000.