The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 26-30, July 3-7)
BLOSS TWP.
(3 Deeds) — Paul A. Kreger Estate by Executor to Connie M. Kreger conveys lots, $1.
BLOSSBURG BORO
Ryan M. & Cortney C. Teed to William & Alice Maciunski conveys lot, $273,000.
BROOKFIELD & DEERFIELD TWPS.
Deed of Hydrocarbon Conveyance — Earl S. Retherford Jr. Living Trust by Trustee to Phive Starr Properties, LP conveys mineral rights, $275,000.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Barry L. & Jane Brucklacher to Comm of PA, Tioga County conveys lot, $144,578.
Stanley L. Flint a/k/a Stanley L. Flint III & Nora M. Flint to Brendan & Kaylee Menkens conveys lot, $549,900.
Peter B. Gorda Estate by Executrix to Julia Gorda a/k/a Julianne Gorda; Carry Warso n/k/a Carrie Lynn Gorda, Tonya McNamara; Aimee Sapita & Rhett Gorda conveys lot, $1.,
COVINGTON TWP.
Charles L. & Joan E. Wheeler to Michael A. Avery conveys lot, $68,000.
DELMAR TWP.
Mineral & Royalty Conveyance — Terry Wayne Putney & Evelyn C. Putney to Community Minerals, II, LLC conveys mineral rights, etc., $50,000.
ELKLAND BORO
Lorraine K. Borden to Jason Scott Edgerton conveys lot, $185,000.
HAMILTON TWP.
Robert I. Blake to Robert I. & Susan M. Blake conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TWP.
Michael S. & Helen D. Maresca to Michael S. & Helen D. Maresca conveys lot, $1.
William E. Brace Estate by Executor to Joseph F. & Patricia Ann Dziengowski conveys lot, $265,000.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Kenneth W. Van Sant et al to Chris Gilbert & Kelsey Gilbert f/k/a Kelsey Bray conveys lot, $175,003.
Timothy J. & Denice D. Low to Theodore D. & Brenda K. Fay conveys lot, $62,500.
LIBERTY BORO
Dead of Easement — Adam L. & Lucia M. Kolb to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Deed of Easement — Nikita Dudenko to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BORO
Andrea M. Smithgall & Shelley Smithgall to Casey D. & Erin E. McKay conveys lot, $170,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Claude R. Wilson Estate by Co-Admr. to Sue A. Wilcox conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TWP.
Brett M. Wetherbee & Tiffany M. Thompson to Tiffany M. Thompson conveys lot, $0.
Deed of Easement — BDC Penn, LLC to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Board of Trustees of Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to Middle Ridge Church Inc. conveys lot, $1.
Erin K. Leonard & Thomas M. Oliver to Thomas M. Oliver conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TWP.
(2 Deeds) — Robin L. Kent to Blessed Lands, LLC conveys lots, $1.
Robin Lynne Kent to Blessed Lands, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Julia M. Diliberto Estate by Executrix to Julia M. Dilberto Estate conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TWP.
Eric M. & Alexis R. Hart to Mary Ann Mott conveys lot, $212,000.
UNION TWP.
Fine Day Camp to John S. Kauffman; Ivan J. Kauffman; Raymond J. Kauffman & Leon W. Kauffman conveys lot, $1.
WARD TWP.
Howard S. Shapiro Estate by Executor to David E. & Judy G. Johnston conveys lot, $160,000.
WELLSBORO BORO
Joseph L. Traszowicz Jr.; Kathleen T. Hayden & Rosalie Tarszowicz to Joseph L. Tarszowicz Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Joseph L. Tarszowicz to Thomas W. & Nancy Su Mosso conveys lot, $13,700.
Samuel E. Long, by Agent & Cynthia Long to Susan Brown Sandberg conveys lot, $352,900.
WESTFIELD BORO
Hunter D. Thompson to John J. Kaczynski conveys lot, $120,000.