(June 6-10, 13-17)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Benjamin F. Jones Estate by Executrix to Lauri A. Jones conveys lot, $1.

Paul D. Pepper Jr. to North Penn Comp. Health Services conveys lot, $200,000.

Canyon Country Realty, LLC to 118 Main, LLC conveys lot, $350,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Cody G. & Kirsten M. McNett to Kirsten M. McNett & Susan R. Berguson conveys lot, $1.

Kathy & Leroy M. Wright to Five Woods, LLC conveys lot, $1.

Michele McNett to 118 Main, LLC conveys lot, $70,000.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

1350 Davis Hill Road, LP to Kenneth K. & Cindy L. Senft conveys lot, $75,000.

Michael & Sandra Johnson to Tammy L. Johnson conveys lot, $100.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Leroy & Joyce Staples to Norman R. Staples conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Eric & Courtney Congdon to Kevin S. & Marsha L. Benzel conveys lot, $269,900.

Mineral & Royalty Deed — Three Rivers Royalty, LLC to Whitehawk Income Marcellus, LLC conveys minerals and royalties, $0.

Jeannie & Keith S. Geurrera to Keith S. Guerrera conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Tina M. Jessup to Christopher S. & Alyssia A. Neal conveys lot, $210,000.

Janice K. Brooks; Lloyd Ross Brooks Estate by Admrx. to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $275,000.

Dennis L. Butler Estate by Admr. to Nicole L. Butler; Andrea L. Butler; Denice M. Butler & Megan K. Robinson conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR & MORRIS TOWNSHIPS

PA Game Commission to PA Game Commission conveys lots, $1.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Michael T. Whitehill to Corey L. Patterson conveys lot, $35,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

David & Etta Marie VanGorden to Dustin L. & Stacey R. Mosher conveys lot, $155,000.

O/G & Mineral Deed — Kenneth E. Butler & Doris L. Butler Revocable Living Trust by Trustees to Audrey A. Clark & John W. Butler conveys mineral rights, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Richard P. Schlarp & Kathy Lynn Salem to Leonard & Julie Schreffler conveys lot, $235,900.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Randall L. & Amanda Barnes Stanley to randall L. & amanda Barnes Stanley conveys lot, $1.

Mary Ann Dorn Estate by Executor to Univest Bank & trust Co. trustee et al conveys lot, $1.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey A. & Linda Berry Wales to Loriann Shade conveys lot, $350,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Joshua & Keri Empson to Shawn A. & Jessica M. Watson conveys lot, $175,000.

Shawn A. & Jessica M. Watson to Trentyn & Kadie Beebe conveys lot, $169,900.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Jones Dynasty Trust by Trustees to Imasha Real Estate LLC conveys lot, $520,000.

LIBERTY BOROUGH

O/G & Mineral Deed — Tayfun & Kathryn M. Ferslan to Richard P. III & Elizabeth Foresman conveys mineral rights, $1.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Kimble Trust by Trustee to Jacob Joseph Brion conveys lot, $200,000.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Russell B. Richard & Manuella Calderon to Kristie L. Kleinfelter conveys lot, $156,900.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Kevin & Candace Connelly to Noell E. McConnell & Ashley M. Connelly conveys lot, $1.

Marvin V. Hamm by Attorney & Sharon W. Hamm to Brock & Nicole Miller conveys lot, $145,000.

O/G & Mineral Deed — James W. Wescott Estate by Executor to Terry Lynn Wescott; James C. Wescott; James W. Wescott II; Fred S. Wescott; Constance M. Cook; Jenny Lynn Henry; Jamie Lou Martinez; George W. Hannon & Lorrie Cribb conveys mineral rights, $1.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

James H. & Grace M. High to Horn Hill, LLC conveys lot, $1.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Gordon E. Gleason Estate by Executor to Charles D. Gleason conveys lot, $1.

Steve E. Sr. & Patricia M. Thompson to Cheri Mosher & Shannon Mosher conveys lot, $60,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Peter E. & Olinga M. Flisock to Fllisock Primary Residence & Asset Protector Trust conveys lot, $1.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Norma H. Gill Estate by Co-Executor to Timothy G. Gill; Steven P. Gill; Jennifer Gill Vazquez & Katherine Sue Presnell conveys lot, $1.

Garry A. Kelly Estate by Executor to Stephen & Kimberly M. Hazlett conveys lot, $30,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Dana L. Siebel to Sherry Ann York & Scott D. Leister conveys lot, $109,900.

SWS Mansfield, LLC to Eric R. Weaver conveys lot, $50,000.

Martin & Deborah K. Vail; Linda L. & Paul Betts and Dorothy M. Fethers to Eric L. Beck conveys lot, $172,000.

Martha M. Copp and Cindy Lee Copp to Cindy Lee Copp conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Tiffany J. Merryfield n/k/a Tiffany J. Rivera to Tiffany J. & Carolos M. Rivera conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Charlene Williams to Thomas C. & Laura K. Rose conveys lot, $69,900.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

WTRO Properties, Inc. to Andrew Hiorth & Autumn Ball conveys lot, $132,000.

Ida Juanelda Rounsaville Estate by Executrix to Lori Long conveys lot, $1.

James D. & Jane E. Watkins; Jane E. Worden to James J. Unangst conveys lot, $80,000.

Fred S. & Susan A. Powers to CRCV Enterprises, LLC c onveys lot, $90,000.

E&F Partnership, LP to CRCV Enterprises, LLC conveys lot, $220,000.

Sheryl L. Monkelien to Leopoldo Sguera conveys lot, $295,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Trentyn & Kadie Beebe to Lana Marie Marisa conveys lot, $134,900.

O/G & Mineral Deed — Elizabeth C. Howe Estate by Executor to Kevin P. Howe; Paula E. Howe & Mark R. Howe conveys mineral rights, $1.