BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Kelly A. McGurgan to Dorothy Robinson conveys lot, $140,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Craig A. Webster; Erin Webster; Kevin D. Webster; Angela Webster and Melissa W. Benner to Vern & Tona Williams conveys lot, $130,000.
Richard A. & Jeanne Z. Haddock to Adam Rosenfield conveys lot, $352,000.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Laurel Leigh Swede to Laurel Leigh Swede Living Trust conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Michael & Elaine V. Wagner to Joseph L. Wagner and Adam H. Wagner conveys lot, $1.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Ashley Sholly to Rodney E. & Amy B. Gossert conveys lot, $1.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Robert L. & Roxanne L. Reighneour to Edward S. & Kimberly G. Lucas conveys lot $145,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Roy A. Card Estate by Executor to Christopher Rugaber & Thanamus Rugaber conveys lot, $159,900.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Vertical Web Ventures, Inc. to LSC Energy Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $33.
Joseph J. Kurtz Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to RJCK Holdings, LLC conveys lots, $1.
Jopseh J. Kurtz III to RJCK Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Regina C. Kurtz Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to RJCK Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Kerby L. Young Irrevocable Trust FBO Jack L. Yount U/T/A 6/17/2009 by Trustee to Kerby Lynn Young; Sherry Ann Everett and Craig Robert Young conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
Jack L. Young Estate by Executor to Kerby Lynn Young & Craig Robert Young conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Todd E. & Peggy S. Morehart to James M. II & Jody L. Knefley conveys lot $317,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH & COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Eugene F. House Estate by Executrix to Michelle McIntosh & Jean Stocum conveys lots, $1.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Kevin R. Franck to Travis Thompson conveys lot $50,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Daniel P. Kurzejewski to Daniel P. Kurzejewski conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Madalen M. Trocolar to Brian Fraser; Jamie Fraser & Patrick Geiger conveys lot, $300,000.
Clifton Brian Fussell to Ryan J. & Gabrielle L. Fish conveys lot, $165,000.
TIOGA BOROUGH
Ashley L. Mortimer to Phillip R. Deats conveys lot, $105,470.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Kevin J. & Vanise A. Hoffman to Justin M. Swank conveys lot, $64,900.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Steven A. & Brandie Phillips to Charles S. & Loretta A. Erdo conveys lot, $280,000.
Luke Family Trust by Trustees to Gene E. & Nancy A. Luke conveys lot, $1.
Peter L. & Jeanne M. Herres to Rebecca Ann Rickard conveys lot, $429,000.