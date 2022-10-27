The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 3-7)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH & HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Jordan L. Adams & Rebecca L. Rossell to Lexie L. Sokol & Austin T. Preble conveys lots.

BROOKFIELD, CHATHAM & DEERFIED TOWNSHIPS

O/G & Mineral Deed — Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC et al to Seneca Resources Co., LLC et al conveys mineral rights, $10.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Linda A. & John L. Irwin to Ronald L. & Sandra C. Oliver conveys lot, $149,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Eleanor F. Messineo to Thomas R. & Antoinette Bright conveys lot, $525,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGHDaniel Paul & Ashley Bump to Diane & Ronald Kleiser conveys lot, $305,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIPBetty J. Young Estate by Admrx. et al to Raymond E. & Jennifer N. Girardi conveys lot, $400,000.

NE Hub Partners, LP to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

Farmington Properties, Inc. to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

FARMINGTON & LAWRENCE TOWNSHIPS

Farmington Properties, Inc. to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIPJeana DiGuiseppe Koerber & Michael Koerber to Ursinus Lodge, LLC conveys lot, $1.

Steven & Connie Colegrove to Michael & Kalyn R. Gouldey conveys lot, $9,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

NE Hub Partners, LP to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

Farmington Properties, Inc. to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

NE Hub Partners, LP to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH

John M. & Donna M. Stevens; Angela M. & Clark L. DeGarmo; Kris S. Davis & Sophia Davis; Kelvin Davis; Melissa Sue Wilson; Lucinda M. Walker Estate by Admrx. & Lori McIlwain to Lawrenceville Truck Stop, LLC conveys lot, $575,000.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Farmington Properties, Inc. to Tioga Properties, LLC conveys lots, $1.

Edward W. Poyer & Linda K. Finch to Edward W. Poyer & Linda K. Finch conveys lot, $1.

RICHMOND & SULLIVAN TOWNSHIPS

Allen P. Burt Estate by Executor to Joshua E. Burt conveys lots, $1.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

James H. Michaels to Hilltop Gun Club, LLC conveys lot, $85,000

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Edwin J. Jr. & Jennifer L. Munyon to Stephen A. & Tammy L. DiAsparra conveys lot, $161,000.

Daniel R. & Jean Stevens and Diane L. & Thomas Donlon to Elizabeth R. Hager & Owen M. Crumb conveys lot, $135,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Carol A. Roupp to Timothy A. Roupp & Crystal L. Pequignot conveys lot, $1.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Gary Joe Reynolds Estate by Executor to Jordan L. & Rebecca L. Adams conveys lot, $180,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

2848 Main, LLC to Daniel L. Kocher conveys lot, $62,500.