The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (March 14-18)
BLOSS TOWNSHIP
Lynn M. Bastion to Matthew Hernandez & Paige Trowbridge conveys lot, $131,800.
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Matthews Business Group, LLC to Joseph David Hopple & Michelle Lee Hopples conveys lot, $135,000.
Kimberly G. & Edward Lucas to Caleb R. Snyder & Carrie A. Kling conveys lot, $100,000.
John R. Jr. & Juanita L. Berguson to Kelli J. Russell; Clinton Onks & Mikayla Rossell conveys lot, $127,000.
Matthew C. & Melanie B. Gehringer to Jason Aaron Bisker & Aaron Matthew Criss conveys lot, $112,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
William C. Freeman Estate by Executor to Carol A. & Bryon S. Hoke conveys lot, $19,900.
John C. & Teresa M. Jasper to Tracy H. Mast & Tammy Lynn Maynard conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Jennifer M. & Joshua G. Lisowski to Joshua G. Lisowski conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Corrected Deed — Robert C. & Christine Baum to Joseph M. & Anna Widhson conveys lot $40,000.
Gary E. II & Amy S. Cooper to James F. Cooper conveys lot, $17,500.
Keim Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to Justin M. & Whitney M. Abbot conveys lot, $140,000.
Dan Riddle to Jason Q. Gifford & Melissa R. Gifford conveys lot, $120,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Robert P. Heckers, by Agent to Frederick R. & Ruth F. Craver conveys lot, $145,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Douglas C. & Adruienne M. Schloegel to Gaines Properties, LLC conveys lot, $125,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
QDM Family Partnership, LP to Damion Elwood Francise Davies & Jhony Alberto Morales Gonzalez conveys lot, $23,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
James William Wescott Estate by Executor to Timothy J. & Lorrie S. Cribb conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
Dana L. Hughes & Carl L. Hughes to Amanda Lou Bates conveys lot, $185,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
Douglas Matthews to Thomas S. Seymour & Brittany L. Hopkins conveys lot, $39,500.
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP
Derick D’Haene & Allison Marie Gorenflo D’Haene to First PA Resource, LLC conveys lot, $7,500.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Margo H. Lombardi to Ashley S. VanScyoc conveys lot, $274,999.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Sharon A. Walter to Clifton Brian Fussell conveys lot, $1.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Donald J. & Marion J. Keck to Christina VanOrder conveys lot, $1.
Charles Engler Estate by Executor to Jonathan L. & Kimberly L. Mummert conveys lot, $190,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Andrew J. Jr. & Deborah M. McCable; Andrew A. McCabe Jr. to Todd & Stacy Meyer conveys lot, $525,000.
WARD TOWNSHIP
William George Cook Estate by Executor to Janet Elizabeth Cook Miller conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Landon Michael Pierce to Jeffrey S. Richardson II conveys lot, $160,000.