BLOSS TOWNSHIP

Lynn M. Bastion to Matthew Hernandez & Paige Trowbridge conveys lot, $131,800.

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Matthews Business Group, LLC to Joseph David Hopple & Michelle Lee Hopples conveys lot, $135,000.

Kimberly G. & Edward Lucas to Caleb R. Snyder & Carrie A. Kling conveys lot, $100,000.

John R. Jr. & Juanita L. Berguson to Kelli J. Russell; Clinton Onks & Mikayla Rossell conveys lot, $127,000.

Matthew C. & Melanie B. Gehringer to Jason Aaron Bisker & Aaron Matthew Criss conveys lot, $112,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

William C. Freeman Estate by Executor to Carol A. & Bryon S. Hoke conveys lot, $19,900.

John C. & Teresa M. Jasper to Tracy H. Mast & Tammy Lynn Maynard conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Jennifer M. & Joshua G. Lisowski to Joshua G. Lisowski conveys lot, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Corrected Deed — Robert C. & Christine Baum to Joseph M. & Anna Widhson conveys lot $40,000.

Gary E. II & Amy S. Cooper to James F. Cooper conveys lot, $17,500.

Keim Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to Justin M. & Whitney M. Abbot conveys lot, $140,000.

Dan Riddle to Jason Q. Gifford & Melissa R. Gifford conveys lot, $120,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Robert P. Heckers, by Agent to Frederick R. & Ruth F. Craver conveys lot, $145,000.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Douglas C. & Adruienne M. Schloegel to Gaines Properties, LLC conveys lot, $125,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

QDM Family Partnership, LP to Damion Elwood Francise Davies & Jhony Alberto Morales Gonzalez conveys lot, $23,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

James William Wescott Estate by Executor to Timothy J. & Lorrie S. Cribb conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH

Dana L. Hughes & Carl L. Hughes to Amanda Lou Bates conveys lot, $185,000.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Douglas Matthews to Thomas S. Seymour & Brittany L. Hopkins conveys lot, $39,500.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Derick D’Haene & Allison Marie Gorenflo D’Haene to First PA Resource, LLC conveys lot, $7,500.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Margo H. Lombardi to Ashley S. VanScyoc conveys lot, $274,999.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Sharon A. Walter to Clifton Brian Fussell conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Donald J. & Marion J. Keck to Christina VanOrder conveys lot, $1.

Charles Engler Estate by Executor to Jonathan L. & Kimberly L. Mummert conveys lot, $190,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Andrew J. Jr. & Deborah M. McCable; Andrew A. McCabe Jr. to Todd & Stacy Meyer conveys lot, $525,000.

WARD TOWNSHIP

William George Cook Estate by Executor to Janet Elizabeth Cook Miller conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Landon Michael Pierce to Jeffrey S. Richardson II conveys lot, $160,000.