The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Oct. 31-Nov. 4, Nov. 7-11)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Rose Marie Mahosky, by Agent, to Clyde J. Mitstifer conveys lot, $70,000.

BLOSS TOWNSHIP

Denise A. Garges f/k/a Denise A. Harding & Kenneth Garges to Randy E. Hardings conveys lot, $1.

BROOKFIELD, CHATHAM, CLYMER, FARMINGTON, LAWRENCE & NELSON TWPS.

O/G Mineral Deed — Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.

CHARLESTON TWP.

O/G Deed & conveyance — ILD Investments, LLC to John F. Young; Susan M. Barnett; James R. Young & Julie R. Young conveys mineral rights, $442,262.

Canyon Real Estate LP to Terry L. & Sheila L. Bryant conveys lot, $130,000.

CLYMER TWP.

O/G Deed — Barrie L. Bowen & Brian S. Bowen to SWN Productions Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.

COVINGTON & HAMILTON TWPS.

Thomas C. Ridge Estate by Co-Executors to Sharon Ridge Hodgson & William J. Ridge conveys mineral rights, $1.

DELMAR TWP.

Citizens & Northern Bank to Derick D’Haene conveys lot, $300,000.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Emilio & Amy Garcia to Fenstermacher Holdings, LLC conveys lot, $33,000.

Nicholas P. Cevette & Michaela C. Byrne to Sandra D. Lewis conveys lot, $165,000.

Henry C. & Caroline A. Rosely and Susan M. & Wilhelm Held to Cycle J. English conveys lot, $235,00.

FARMINGTON TWP.

Kevin W. & Linda M. Heck to Linda M. Heck conveys lot, $1.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

First Citizens Community Bank to Brian J. & Tabatha Tyson conveys lot, $27,000. JACKSON TWP.

Corrected Deed — Christopher & Thanamas Rugaber; Thanamus Rugaber to Christopher & Thanamus Rugaber conveys lot, $1.

Kenneth K. & Frances L. Jayne to Kenneth K. & Frances L. Jayne conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCE TWP.

Terry B. Thompson & Bonnie G. Thompson to Kevin & Monique Knapp conveys lot, $1.

Lynn Everett & Judith Everett to Lynn & Judith Everett Living Trust conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY BOROUGH

Angela Joy Maneval to Michael T. & Sally F. Maneval conveys lot, $1.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Claire Heaps by Agent ti Dwayne & Joline Martin conveys lot, $165,000.

MIDDLEBURY TWP.

O/G & Mineral Deed — Bruce G. Alexander Sr. to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.

Thomas C. Ridge Estate by Co-Executors to Sharon Ridge Hodgson conveys lot, $1.

RUTLAND TWP.

Paul R. Wants Jr. to Donna L. Crawford & Noel B. Crawford conveys lot, $82,500.

Ronald Luthern Giles by Admin. to Marcille Giles conveys lot, $1.

SULLIVAN TWP.

Scott & Robin Ingerick to Ryan M. Dinger conveys lot, $320,000.

Marilyn Seymour et al to Seymour Family, LLC & Farrell Family, LLC conveys lots, $54,000.

TIOGA TWP.

Harold & Alyce Aumick to Douglas J. & Carla J. Stone conveys lot, $20,000.

UNION TWP.

Taylor M. Pepper & Lacy M. Pepper to Chase Walmsley conveys lot, $87,600.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Jean Mace Estate by Executor to Deborah G. Doty conveys lot, $1.

William H. & Sue K. Niles to Justin K. Niles conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Thomas A. Cheesman to Brett & Ashley McMichael conveys lot, $52,500.

WESTFIELD TWP.

Oil/Gas Deed & Conveyance — 2848 Main, LLC to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.

Mildred Anne Williams to Courtney A. Parker conveys lot, $15,000.

Luann McGurk Ladd to William Joseph Ladd conveys lot, $1.