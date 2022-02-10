The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Jan. 17-21)
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Quit Claim O’G & Mineral Deed — Hilma F. Cooper to Cooper Arvgarden, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
Kristina L.S. Page to Eric A. & Kristina L.S. Page conveys lot, $0.
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Michelle R. Mayfield Frees to Albert DiMatteo; Rochelle DiMatteo & Blake DiMatteo conveys lot, $565,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Rita Mary Davis to Mary Kaerns Allen & Brian Allen conveys lot, $27,000.
Robert W. & Mary Ann Kohler to Scott D. Kohler & Dean D. Kohler conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Barry & Karan S. Kirby to Bradley & Emily Wales conveys lot, $100.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Lisa A. Clark to Jon M. Mascho conveys lot, $135,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Rights Deed — Herritt Trust by Trustee to Abuelo Holdings, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
James W. Wescott Estate by Execr. to Mark E. & Kathryn E. Donnelli conveys lot, $80,000.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
O/G & Mineral Deed — Anna Marie Amorose; AnnaMarie DiDomenico & Albert DiDomenico to Nicholas F. Amorose conveys mineral rights, $1.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Eric L. & Dana M. Beck to Brent Livermore conveys lot, $413,800.
MORRIS TOWNSHIP
Three Springs Ministries, Inc. to Randall J. & Dorothea A. Pasteur conveys lot, $141,000.
Taylor S. Hall & Ryan McNamee to BGRS, LLC conveys lot, $186,000.
NELSON TOWNSHIP
Delos Peter Lowe Estate by Admr. to Philip M. Lowe conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Robert H. & Kathleen R. Dinger to Bradley K. & Carrie L. Robbins conveys lot, $104,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Amber M. Abbey to Travis Mosher & Sammi Jo Bennett conveys lot, $92,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
R. Lowell Coolidge Estate by Admr. to Nathan L. Coolidge; Peter W. Coolidge & Amy C. Wood conveys lot, $1.
Harold E. & Jane Yoder and Timothy A. & Erin M. Morey to Timother A. & Erin M. Morey conveys lot, $325.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Peter C. Burke & Edward Burke Jr. to 2848 Main, LLC conveys lot, $58,000.