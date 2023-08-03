The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (June 19-23, July 10-14)
BLOSS TWP.
Blue Mountain Rentals, LLC to Gordon L. Confair conveys lot, $150,000.
BLOSSBURG BORO
John Francis Levindoski Estate by Executor to Jessical Shelman & Shawn Makley conveys lot, $85,000.
David E. Thompson by Agent & Annette N. Thompson to Four4ZMNS, LLC conveys lot, $125,000.
BROOKFIELD TWP.
Oil/Gas Deed & Conveyance — Terry M. Mayer to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, etc., $1.
Terry M. Mayer to 28488 Main, LLC conveys lot, $2,000,000.
BROOKFIELD, COVINGTON & SULLIVAN TWPS.
Mineral/Royalty Deed — Nexus BSP, LLC to Entertainment Royalty Organization, LLC conveys mineral rights, etc., $10.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Williams Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Trustee to Christopher D. Richardson conveys lot, $352,500.
CLYMER TWP.
Gary & Shirley Reichert to Jacob E. Reickert & Jeremy Reichert conveys lot, $1.
George W. Butler to Richard K. Sr. & Cathy A. Kerr conveys lot, $1,000.
COVINGTON TWP.
George J. Shookowsky Estate by Admr. to DV Shookowsky Estate; John A. Shookowsky Estate; Daniel W. Shookowski & Michael G. Shookowsky conveys lot, $1.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Daniel L. & Candice Costley to Kristopher E. & Amber L. Steadman conveys lot, $120,000.
DELMAR TWP.
Measure Up, LLC to Robert Sean & Lalida Bailey conveys lot, $380,000.
Deed & Conveyance — David G. & Patricia Lynne Zavetsky to Letterman Moore Holdings 3, LP conveys lot, $1.
Jolene T. Smith to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Michael W. Clark; Penny L. Crowell & Debra L. Evans to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
DUNCAN TWP.
Peter B. Gorda Estate by Executrix to Kristine & Simon Shaw conveys lot, $142,000.
ELKLAND BORO
Citizens & Northern Bank to Ruben Nunez Orellana conveys lot, $68,500.
Roselyn M. Slocum Estate by Executor to Patricia Hamby & Anthony Duperron conveys lot, $140,000.
FARMINGTON TWP.
E. George & Tracy Lynn Bentley to Kevin T. & Lisa L. Bentley conveys lot, $10,000.
GAINES TWP.
(Potter County) Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church to Pine Creek Valley Church conveys lot, $1.
Steven L. Formby & Emily C. Pirola f/k/a Emily C. Formby to Steven L. Formby conveys lot, $1.
Dale E. & Sherry E. Sweigart to Travis Z. Beare conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TWP.
Pamela D. Taylor to Kerstin Stowell & Hunter Palmer conveys lot, $120,000.
Lester L. & Sharon M. Sheive to Lester L. & Sharon M. Sheive conveys lot, $1.
Lester L. & Sharon M. Sheive to Randy L. Sheive conveys lot, $1.
Matthew J. Tice & Krista L. Spencer to Krista L.Spencer conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON & RUTLAND TWPS.
Mineral Deed — Dennis J. & Rebecca A. Schmidt to Tioga OC, LLC conveys mineral rights, $1.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Philip J. Asiello Estate by Executor to Anthony R. Bastion conveys lot, $290,000.
Johnny R. Chapel Estate by Co-Exectors to Nicholas & Nicole Chapel conveys lot, $189,500.
LIBERTY BORO
Sheriff’s Deed — Jarralee & Scott Bennett by sheriff to Rocket Mortgage; Quicken Loans conveys lot, $1,479.02.
LIBERTY TWP.
Darlene R. & Frederick R. Smith et al to William G. & Susan D. Fidler conveys lot, $253,000.
MANSFIELD BORO
Mansfield Apartments, LP to Terry L. & Kim A. Tomlinson conveys lot, $134,500.
Chad M. McKay & Sara N. Neal to Jacob Buck & Patricia Minnich conveys lot, $58,000.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
George W. Hannon to JMR 2K, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Jeffrey D. Price to Foundation Minerals II, LLC conveys mineral rights, $261,630.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Thomas & Lynn Bower to Kristoffer Bower conveys mineral rights, $1.
Ricky Sargent to Steven Sargent conveys lot, $1.
Barbara Sargent Short to Steven Sargent conveys lot, $1.
Robert James Sargent Estate by Admr. to Steven Sargent & Brian Sargent conveys lot, #1.
MIDDLEBURY, FARMINGTON & TIOGA TWPS.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Thomas A. & Lynn S. Bower; Stewart Living Trust by Trustee; Derra Ltd. to Thomas A. & Lynn S. Bower; Derra Ltd. conveys mineral rights, $1.
MORRIS TWP.
Brad L. & Caroil L. Passeri to Joseph G. Powell II & Alisha M. Schmouder conveys lot, $27,000.
RUTLAND TWP.
Nathan M. & Elena L. Swain to Donald Lundvall conveys lot, $165,000.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Timothy D. & Tracy A. Clymer to Paul Joseph Buttros Jr. & Lynn Beckel O’Brien conveys lot, $245,000.
TIOGA BORO
Alan Updyke & Gina M. Ciampaglia to Kody Webster & Trisha Roslund conveys lot, $165,000.
UNION TWP.
Norman R. & Jean Jackson to Christopher & Jennifer Jackson conveys lot, $75,000.
Claire A. Waldmeyer & Edythe E. Waldmeyer to Jeremy Robert Trowbridge conveys lot, $270,000.
WARD TWP.
Kent W. Longacre to Shaina Spencer a/k/a Shaina Slocum conveys lot, $114,000.
Joseph W. & Tanya M. Swink to Joseph J. & Alison M. Drahus conveys lot, $1.
Timothy G. Whitlock Estate by Executrix to Dale & Eileen F. Slater conveys lot, $27,000.
WESTFIELD TWP.
Sharon M. Pierce to Clyde N. III & Loretta Pierce and Sherry Whitesell conveys lot, $1.
John J. Clarkson Estate by Executrix to Sherry Clarkson conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD & BROOKFIELD TWPS.
Deed & Conveyance — Vicki L. & Brian Ozzone to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys mineral rights, etc., $1.