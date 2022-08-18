The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 25-29)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Cody M. & Melanie D. Pierce to Dylan M. Pequignot conveys lot, $145,000.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Eugene C. Pondo to Chilly Acres Farm, LLC conveys lot, $1.

DEERFIELD & OSCEOLA TWPS.

James M. & Rebecca A. Renn to James & Rebecca Renn Irrevocable Grantor Trust conveys lots, $1.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Debra S. Brelsford Roby to J. Scott Nichols conveys lots, $225,000.

Debra S. Brelsford Roby to J. Scott Nichols conveys lots, $1505,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Norman W. Voorhees Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to William V. Voorhees conveys lot, $1.

Norman W. Voorhees Revocable Living Trust & May E. Voorhees Revocable Living Trust by Trustee to William J. Voorhees conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Perry A. Repard Estate by Admr. to Darcy D. Litzelman III; Kacia Litzelman; Beck Litzelman & Darcy D. Litzelman Jr. conveys lot, $310,000.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Joan S. Heichel by Agent to Dennis J. Bobek conveys lot, $199,000.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

Robert L. Stremmel Estate by Executor to Joseph R. Stremmel conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, by Grantee/Trustees to Roaring Branch Properties, LLC conveys lot, $93,500.

Franklyn W. Thayer to Clyde E. & Shirley A. Kreider conveys lot, $264,080.

Franklyn W. Thayer to Franklyn W. Thayer conveys lot, $1.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Elaine R. Zugarek to Graham & Janice Zugarek conveys lot, $100,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Thomas A. & Nancy S. Young to Jarrod K. & Lauren E. Emes conveys lot, $355,000.