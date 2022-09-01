The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Aug. 1-5, 8-12)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

John R. Jr & Juanita L. Berguson to William R. Collier Jr. conveys lot, $79,000.

Lloyd K. Regan & Terry Wheeler Regan to JMR2K, LLCX; Colegate Resources LLC conveys lot, $1.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP

Brigantine Group to Accordo Ltd. Partnership conveys lot, $1.

BROOKFIELD & DEERFIELD TOWNSHIPS

Ray R. Wherley & Amy B. Wherley n/k/a Amy S. Bowser to Ray R. Wherley & Amy S. Bowser conveys lots, $1.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Cecelia A. Wilkinson to Eric V. & Reva J. Baldwin conveys lot, $120,000.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

O/G Deed — Joseph M. Slomian to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $98,073.

Timothy & Lisa Tirjan to Donna Marie Brady conveys lot, $21,500.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Donald E. Williams Jr. & Juanita Quinones to Williams Dynasty & Primary Residence Protector Trust conveys lots, $1.

Ernest D. Peffley to Ryan M. Ditzler conveys lot, $45,000.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Clinton T. Heffner Estate by Admrx. to Carla H. Jeffner conveys lot, $1.

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP

Larry A. & Dori L. Becker to Donald J. Wright conveys lot, $69,900.

ELK TOWNSHIP

Ultra Resources Inc. to UGI Texas Creek, LLXC conveys lot, $10.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Emilio & Amy Garcia to Duncan Williams conveys lot, $50,000.

Brian & Regina L. Smith to Joshua Mahalik conveys lot, $75,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Debra Johnson to Ronald & Rhonda Moore conveys lot, $5,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Scott J. & Sheryl L Mondock; Sherly L. Mondock to Sabrina Greenwalt & George Smith III conveys lot, $115,000.

Michael & Ruth Fleming to Donald G. Wales conveys lot, $230,000.

Sara Mae Brewer to Randy L. & Ann Brewer conveys lot, $1.

Sara Mae Brewer to Connie J. & Henry F. Stiles Jr. conveys lot, $1.

Timothy E. & Lynnette M. Wales to Joel Schwartz conveys lot, $153,000.

Timothy E. & Lynnette M. Wales to Amos Miller Jr. & Naomi Miller; Mervin & Emma Schwartz conveys lot, $210,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Dennis N. & Wendy L. Rodkey to Rodkey Family Trust conveys lot, $1.

Robert E. Walton to Douglas & Nancy L. Updike conveys lot, $70,000.

LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH

Vivian A. Martin & Terry L. Martin to Carman D. Gee conveys lot, $60,000.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Emma Lou Bowersox Estate by Co-Executors to Richard M. Bowersox conveys lots, $1.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Mark S. Moffett; Sandra K. Moffett & Michelle Moffett to Michelle Moffett conveys lot, $1.

Kathy J. Linder to Kathy J. Linder & Jessica M. Plankenhorn conveys lot, $1.

Mark S & Sandra K. Moffett to Gary D. Jr. & Lisa Hinerman conveys lot, $375,000.

Dianne R. Gee to Gee Family Trust conveys lot, $1.

MORRIS TOWNSHIP

Jeffrey & Margarita Haldeman to Eric P. Wilby Jr. conveys lot, $370,000.

Leon Humer Estate by Executrix to Julieta G. Humer conveys lot, $1.

Lane Blackwell to Zachary & Joanne Reichert conveys lot, $55,000.

LeeAnn Williams to John & Charlotte E. Bergey conveys lot, $188,000.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

Mark R. & Aurel D. Howe to Cevette Real Estate, LLC conveys lot, $250,000.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Andrew C. VanGorden Estate by Executrix to Kristine R. & Michael K. Nichols conveys lot, $1.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

Lawrence A. & Rose Bordas to Russel Avery conveys lot, $110,000.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

Albert M. Jr. & Patricia J. Hatton to Jennifer Lynn Kobrzynski & Albert Miller Hatton III & James Matthew Hatton conveys lot, $1.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Jonathan W. & Kristin Pepper to Russell J. & Karen A. Wagner conveys lot, $190,000.

Deed Correction; Mineral Deed — Ogdensburg Gun Club, Inc. to Huckleberry Mountain Resources, LP conveys mineral rights, $1.

WARD TOWNSHIP

Lloyd E. Ayres to Joshua M. Swain & Madisyn O. Baxter conveys lot, $114,000.

Richard A. & Rosemary A. Baylor to Bradley R. & Stacey M. Border conveys lot, $162,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Elaine Zugarek to Wellsboro Hotel Co. conveys lot, $160,000.

Sharon L. Goodreau to Gary A. & Sharon L. Goodreau conveys lot, $1.

James A. & Gretchen G. Eckart to James A. & Gretchen G. Eckart conveys lot, $1.

Mark R. & Carol S. Geiser to James G. & Patsy K. Fichtner conveys lot, $399,900.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Joan M. Weidman to Robert L. & Roy Weidman conveys lot, $1.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Faith E. Cary to Garry L. & Vicki L. Abbott conveys lot, $160,000.

Cynthia S. Golden Hurler to Christopher s. Hurler conveys lot, $1.