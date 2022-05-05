The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 18-22)

BLOSS TOWNSHIP

Joseph L. Harzinski Estate by Admr. to Michael R. Marriner conveys lot, $1,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Corey H. Deane; Amy N. Lee; Amy N. Dean and Matthew Lee to Corey H. Dean conveys lot, $1.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Paulette S. Lepczyk Estate by Executrix to Victoria M. Lepczyk conveys lot, $1.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Jackie C. Snyder Estate by Admr.; a/k/a Jack C. Snyder Estate by Admr.; Stephen M. Snyder; Jackie E. Snyder; Justine E. Snyder & Schroney E. Clark to Melissa Sue & Stephen Snyder conveys lot, $1.

Richard C. Cuda Sr. by Attorney & Sharon C. Cudy, by Attorney to Lee V. Allyn conveys lot, $160,000.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

George Austin Fritz Estate by Executor to Patricia Minnich conveys lot, $95,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Myrtle Ruth Webster to Joseph A. Hartwell conveys lot, $1.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

John M. Drake to Aimee Barton conveys lot, $49,000.

MANSFIELD BOROUGH

Mary L. Kramer n/k/a Mary L. Augustine to Landry R. Kotulka conveys lot, $120,000.

Elizabeth Rose Lowry & Robert R. Sweeney to Ryan Dean Smith & Colleen Kay Smith conveys lot, $270,000.

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP

O/G Deed Conveyance — 2848 Main, LLC to Fornera Family Trust conveys mineral rights, $1.

Walter B. Beard; Patti Jean Beard; Jeremy Lyle Beard & Laura Ann Beard to First PA Resource, LLC conveys lot, $1.

First PA Resource, LLC to Walter B. Beard & Jeremy Lyle Beard conveys lot, $1.

First PA Resource, LLC to First PA Resource, LLC conveys lot, $1.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Elizabeth & Andrew Costley to Wendy Albor conveys lot, $20,000.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

CRCV Enterprises, LLC to Jacob P. Mitchell conveys lot, $307,500.

Dianne K. & Michael K. Hawk; Donna L. & Blaine J. Bush & David M. Horton to Catherine B. & Thomas D. Shumway conveys lot, $218,000.

1517 Main St., LP to CRCV Enterprises, LLC conveys lot, $1,150,000.

WTRO Properties, Inc. to Beverly K. Perry conveys lot, $132,500.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

Kristy J. Parslow to James C. & Sabra L. Johnson conveys lot, $35,000.