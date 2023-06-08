The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (May 15-19)
BLOSSBURG BORO
George & June Johnson to Ellen Nagle Rowan conveys lot, $45,000.
Matthews Business Group, LLC to Marissa Ann Harer conv eys lot, $85,000.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Anthony Robertson Hannigan Estate by Admrx. to Gregory R. & Melina L. Moyer conveys lot, $15,000.
Gregory R. & Melina L. Moyer to Gregory R. & Melina L. Moyer conveys lot, $1.
North Penn Comprehensive Health Services to Shaun R. & Suzanne L. Downey conveys lot, $400,000.
CHATHAM TWP.
Alan L. Heck to Lila R. Heck conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Kevin & Kathy D. Brownlee to Samuel E. & Cynthia B. Long; Richard A. & Mary Kathryn Long Meddaugh conveys lot, $363,500.
Charles G. Borden to Pennmarc Resources V, LLC conveys lot, $1.
James J. Jumper Estate by Admr. to Sharon Jumper conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON, LAWRENCE, MIDDLEBURY & TIOGA TWPS.
NE Hub Partners LP; Farmington Properties Inc. to Tioga Properties conveys lots, $1.
FARMINGTON TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Barbara J. Gee to Kelly L. Kinnan & James Musser conveys mineral rights, $1.
GAINES TWP.
William Hendershot Jr. to John Castner conveys lot, $20,000
John Castner to Jeffrey A. Castner conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON & RUTLAND TWPS.
Keith F. & Christy Lee Buck to Ashleigh Durning conveys lots, $50,000.
JACKSON TWP.
David J. & Carol L. Leber to Jack Ellenberger & Sara M. Miller conveys lot, $37,500.
KNOXVILLE BORO
David C. & Jean M. Nichols to Stacy & Jason Lanzo conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Michael J. & Kendra L. Dreps to Timothy M. Lockridge conveys lot, $251,500.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Richard L. II & Skylar M. Kane to Reginald A. & Danelle Fuller conveys lot, $115,000.
MORRIS TWP.
Barry A. Jones & David C. Jones to Barry A. Jones conveys lot, $1.
Barry A. Jones & David C. Jones to Barry A. Jones conveys lot, $1.
SHIPPEN TWP.
David W. & Joy Lucille Metzler to Luke C. & Dorothy M. Hess conveys lot, $129,000.
UNION TWP.
Castlerock 2023, LLC to Jeffrey & Alisha Davy conveys lot, $35,000.
WARD TWP.
Deed Correction — Lou Ann & Paul Slater to Daniel W. & Megan M. Frankenberger conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BORO
OFP Wagradol PA 1, LLC to Jeveli Holdings, LLC; Day Square 2, LLC conveys lot, $4,082,838.