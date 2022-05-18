The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 25-May 6)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Kenneth M. Hughes Estate by Executor to James A. Jr. & Susan J. Ackerman conveys lots, $1.
James J. Unangst to Brock W. & Emily E. Boland conveys lot, $243,000.
Phillip C. Boinske Sr. & Frances A. Webster to JMR 2K, LLC conveys lot, $1.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP
Anna B. Atwell Estate by Executrix to John M. & Sue M. Payne conveys lot, $1.
John D. Murdock a/k/a John David Murdock Estate by Executor to David C. & Lynne G. Murdock conveys lots, $1.
Charles R. & Judith L. Metcalf to Jared C. & Jacqueline A. Metcalf conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
William H. Chambers to Freedomist, LLC conveys lot, $15,000.
CHARLESTON & RICHMOND TOWNSHIPS
Mary C. Fahsbender to Jonathan & Tiffany Walters conveys lots, $379,000.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP
Lacy J. Miles & Kendra Ann Miles to Larry R. & Bonnie J. Patterson conveys lot, $116,000.
Clayton Lowell Graves Jr. Estate by Admr.; Dennis L. Graves & Duane Graves to Dennis L. Graves conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TOWNSHIP
Thomas Telesky & Jerri Telesky to Nicholas J. & Amy S. Telesky conveys lot, $1
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Seth R. Burrous to Zachary Lockwood Gee conveys lot, $60,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Robert Stanley Borden Estate by Admr. to Robert S. Borden conveys lot, $1.
Samuel C. Lusi Jr. & Julia H. Lusi f/k/a Julia Heath to John M. & Diana S. Hoover conveys lot, $365,000.
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP
Angelina Hornberger to Phillip K. Hornberger & Timothy J. Hornberger conveys lot, $1.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Joshua D. Aldinger; Todd L. Fisher; Kate S. Fisher to Todd L. & Kate S. Fischer conveys lot, $0.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Fannie Mae a/k/a Fed. Nat'l. Mtg. Assoc. by Attorney to Chad Everett Earle & Kristie Michelle Earle conveys lot, $299,334.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Anna B. Atwell Estate by Executrix to John M. & Sue M. Payne conveys lot, $1.
John Caterbone to John Caterbone Trust conveys lot, $1.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Quentin & Samantha L. Wood to George T. Dyer conveys lot, $223,000.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
William G. & Carla L. Westlake by Earnest Beck Jr. conveys lot, $149,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Roland J. Gelinas to Leroy F. IV & Elisa J. Avery conveys lot, $28,000.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Kelly M. & James M. Scouten to James M. Scouten conveys lot, $1.
Ray M. Funck Estate by Executrix to Ruth Ann Funck conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
MIDDLEBURY CENTER
Matthew & Heather Stanton to Thomas P. & Jeanette W. Radcliffe conveys lot, $86,650.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP
Effective MHP, LLC to Country View Family Farms, LLC conveys lot, $315,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Wendy & Dale Aumick, by Mark to Henning Family Property, LLC conveys lot, $250,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Charles Raymond Vos & Ruth Carolina Vos and John S. & Beverly Henderson McCready to Benjamin & Ruby Vos conveys lot, $2.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Daniel J. & Chelsey M. Brought to Matthew Lee Linsemann conveys lot, $210,000.
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP
Christopher S. Hurler to Cynthia S. Golden Hurler conveys lot, $1.
Phyllis T. Potter to Charles B. Potter conveys lot, $1.