The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 25-May 6)

BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Kenneth M. Hughes Estate by Executor to James A. Jr. & Susan J. Ackerman conveys lots, $1.

James J. Unangst to Brock W. & Emily E. Boland conveys lot, $243,000.

Phillip C. Boinske Sr. & Frances A. Webster to JMR 2K, LLC conveys lot, $1.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP

Anna B. Atwell Estate by Executrix to John M. & Sue M. Payne conveys lot, $1.

John D. Murdock a/k/a John David Murdock Estate by Executor to David C. & Lynne G. Murdock conveys lots, $1.

Charles R. & Judith L. Metcalf to Jared C. & Jacqueline A. Metcalf conveys lot, $1.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

William H. Chambers to Freedomist, LLC conveys lot, $15,000.

CHARLESTON & RICHMOND TOWNSHIPS

Mary C. Fahsbender to Jonathan & Tiffany Walters conveys lots, $379,000.

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP

Lacy J. Miles & Kendra Ann Miles to Larry R. & Bonnie J. Patterson conveys lot, $116,000.

Clayton Lowell Graves Jr. Estate by Admr.; Dennis L. Graves & Duane Graves to Dennis L. Graves conveys lot, $1.

CLYMER TOWNSHIP

Thomas Telesky & Jerri Telesky to Nicholas J. & Amy S. Telesky conveys lot, $1

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Seth R. Burrous to Zachary Lockwood Gee conveys lot, $60,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Robert Stanley Borden Estate by Admr. to Robert S. Borden conveys lot, $1.

Samuel C. Lusi Jr. & Julia H. Lusi f/k/a Julia Heath to John M. & Diana S. Hoover conveys lot, $365,000.

DUNCAN TOWNSHIP

Angelina Hornberger to Phillip K. Hornberger & Timothy J. Hornberger conveys lot, $1.

ELK TOWNSHIP

Joshua D. Aldinger; Todd L. Fisher; Kate S. Fisher to Todd L. & Kate S. Fischer conveys lot, $0.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Fannie Mae a/k/a Fed. Nat'l. Mtg. Assoc. by Attorney to Chad Everett Earle & Kristie Michelle Earle conveys lot, $299,334.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Anna B. Atwell Estate by Executrix to John M. & Sue M. Payne conveys lot, $1.

John Caterbone to John Caterbone Trust conveys lot, $1.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

Quentin & Samantha L. Wood to George T. Dyer conveys lot, $223,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

William G. & Carla L. Westlake by Earnest Beck Jr. conveys lot, $149,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Roland J. Gelinas to Leroy F. IV & Elisa J. Avery conveys lot, $28,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Kelly M. & James M. Scouten to James M. Scouten conveys lot, $1.

Ray M. Funck Estate by Executrix to Ruth Ann Funck conveys lot, $1.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Judy A. & Edwin T. Frankfort to Edwin T

MIDDLEBURY CENTER

Matthew & Heather Stanton to Thomas P. & Jeanette W. Radcliffe conveys lot, $86,650.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Effective MHP, LLC to Country View Family Farms, LLC conveys lot, $315,000.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Wendy & Dale Aumick, by Mark to Henning Family Property, LLC conveys lot, $250,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Charles Raymond Vos & Ruth Carolina Vos and John S. & Beverly Henderson McCready to Benjamin & Ruby Vos conveys lot, $2.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Daniel J. & Chelsey M. Brought to Matthew Lee Linsemann conveys lot, $210,000.

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP

Christopher S. Hurler to Cynthia S. Golden Hurler conveys lot, $1.

Phyllis T. Potter to Charles B. Potter conveys lot, $1.

Trending Food Videos