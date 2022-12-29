The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Dec. 5-9)

CHARLESTON TWP.

Myron & Abigail Yoder to Myron & Abigail Yoder conveys lot, $1.

Joseph Banik to Tracy & Joseph Banik conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON & PUTNAM TWPS.

James K. & Deborah K. Young to Young Family Irrevocable Trust; Daniel J. Young, Trustee conveys lots, $1.

ELKLAND BOROUGH

Sheriff Deed: Jayne E. Arnold Estate by Sheriff to NRZ Pass Through Trust XII; US Bank, N.A., Trustee conveys lot, $1,520.83.

FARMINGTON & NELSON TWPS.

Robert William Harsell Sr. Estate by Admr. to Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC conveys lots, $550,900.

LAWRENCE TWP.

Sheriff Deed: Tony Allen Musto by Sheriff to Derick M. D’Haene conveys lot, $48,270.11.

LIBERTY BOROUGH

Perry A. Repard Estate by Admr. to Lawrence J. & Barbara J Connolly conveys lot, $25,500.

MIDDLEBURY TWP.

Sheriff Deed: Cory Charles Horning by Sheriff to Northwest Bank conveys lot, $1,287.75.

RICHMOND TWP.

James K. & Deborah K. Young to Young Family Irrevocable Trust; Daniel J. Young, Trustee conveys lots, $1.

RICHMOND & COVINGTON TWPS.

Taylor M. Parsons; Megan S. Burd f/k/a Megan S. Garrison to Rudolph & Christina Quartucci conveys lots, $725,000.

SHIPPEN TWP.

James K. & Deborah K. Young to Young Family Irrevocable Trust; Daniel J. Young, Trustee conveys lots, $1.

Eleanor L. Morrison to Shawn M. McKeever conveys lot, $1.

TIOGA BOROUGH

Danny Lee Chappell & Sally Ann Demay to Jordan Charles Allen conveys lot, $100,000.

UNION TWP.

Keith O. & Susan M. Porter to Michael Stiner conveys lot, $85,000.

WESTFIELD BOROUGH

David A. Haslund Sr.; Shelly L. Taffy n/k/a Shelley L. Haslund to Reggie E. Hartman conveys lot, $45,000.