The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein (Jan. 2-6)
CHARLESTON TWP.
Ricky L. & Donna R. Kennedy to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Joyn C. Rabaioli Estate by Executor to Louis W. Reese conveys lot, $1.
Jean C. Rabaioli Estate by Executor to William Lawrence Reese Estate conveys lot, $1.
CLYMER TWP.
Thomason Family Trust by Trustee to Eric A. & Patricia A. Thomason conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
Patricia E. Fenstermacher to Danielle L. Logue & Edward C. Tapping conveys lot, $16,000.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Frank C. Haviland & Diane E. Haviland Living Trust to Mark Edward Carl Haviland conveys lot, $10.
GAINES TWP.
Digital Business Corp to Jamie Hitchcock conveys lot, $35,000.
Keith Hinkle to James C. Schott & John Boyer conveys lot, $8,000.