BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Brian J. & Patricia A. Tyson to Paul Lawrence Cady conveys lot, $249,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Alexander Trust by Trustees to Earle L. & Connie L. Alexander; Alexander Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust conveys lot, $1.

James H. & Linda L. Kline to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP

Scott F. & Loris S. Fessler to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys lot, $7,500.

ELK TOWNSHIP

Karen R. Pierson Estate by Co-Admr. to April Baylor; Tiffany M. Holzer; Krystal R. Taglieber & David G. Pierson conveys lots, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

James O. & Cynthia Beidman and Ira W. Beidman to Charles H. & Jennifer L. Compton conveys lot, $60,000.

Ronald W. Rohrbaugh to Bradley A. & Dixie L. West conveys lot, $73,000.

Carl J. & Kristen D. Tawney to Brian J. & Erica L. Crebs and Robert & Josette L. Crebs conveys lot, $70,000.

KNOXVILLE BOROUGH

Shania R. Vanorsdale & Tanner Hess to Dalton J. & Lindsey A. Burdick conveys lot, $115,000.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Joseph J. Sousa to Michael R. & Danielle L. Jones conveys lot, $80,000.

NELSON TOWNSHIP

Chad F. & Kristie M. Earle to Jamie & Shaun Moon conveys lot, $250,000.

Mitchell & Theresa Miller to Daniel S. & Jennifer Kin conveys lot, $100.

Mitchell & Theresa Miller to William Richardson conveys lot, $225,000.

Keith L. & Jill Benjamin to Gage Gardner; James T. Gardner and Kimberly Daugherty conveys lot, $178,000.

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Michael & Cathleena Knowlden conveys lot, $56,806.05.

Timothy Franck to Kevin R. Franck conveys lot, $112,917.

SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP

William J. Lowney Revocable Trust Agreement by Co-Trustees to William J. Lowney conveys lot, $1.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP

James R. Jr. & Phyllis Aumick to Susan D. Jackson conveys lot, $95,600.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Dennis W. & Penelope T. Copp to James F. & Judith A. Best conveys lot, $142,900.

Jamie M. Burt & Jo L. Miller to Patrick Spang conveys lot, $178,000.