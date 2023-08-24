The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 31-Aug. 4)
BLOSSBURG BORO
Nicholas & Jessica A. Rogers to Thomas E. Lawson conveys lot, $175,000.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Andrew Irvin Waltz and Dusty Fredrickson to Dusty Lynn Frederickson conveys lot, $1.
(2 Deeds) — James N. & Diane M. West to Brandon West conveys lot, $1.
CHATHAM TWP.
Kurtis L. Watterson to Kurtis L. Watterson conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Ryan G. & Erin E. Root to Keith Kimball conveys lot, $199,900.
GAINES TWP.
Robert S. Barker Jr. to Frederick S. & Nancy W. Williams conveys lot, $268,500.
Kathryn R. Riley to Nancy McNeill conveys lot, $20,000.
JACKSON TWP.
Robert W. Copley Estate by Admr. to Alan Updyke conveys lot, $220,000.
David J. Jr. & Sheila L. Guinn to Ryan Robert Gill & Michelle Kathleen Magyar conveys lot, $70,000.
MANSFIELD BORO
Daniel M. & Cerelina E. Nadas to Sarah A. & Nathan R. Bair conveys lot, $215,000.
Steven Stein to Derick D’Haene conveys lot, $150,000.
MORRIS TWP.
Joanne M. Hamilton, by Agent, to Joanne M. Hamilton Trust conveys lot, $1.
Michael E. & Diane Pinkerton to Shane Doghty & Santina Sacavage conveys lot, $15,600.
OSCEOLA TWP.
James E. & Tracy L. Dunk to Tracy L. Dunk conveys lot, $1.
RICHMOND TWP.
Luke & Laura Straniere to Richard W. Schaaf conveys lot, $280,000.
TIOGA BORO
Tammy L. Frank to Benjamin Toby conveys lot, $137,234.
TIOGA TWP.
Miranda Post to Shanadel & Brett Fenstermacher conveys lot, $15,000.
UNION TWP.
(2 Deeds) — Jacob A. Jr. & Norma J. Richards to Jacob A. Jr. & Norma J. Richards conveys lot, $1.
WARD TWP.
Christopher J. & Melissa L. Cole to David E. & Kimberly A. Wilson conveys lot, $64,900.
WELLSBORO BORO
Linda J. Hinkle to Matthew Pell conveys lot, $210,000.
Dawn Marie Bergen to Nicholas J. & Jessica A. Rogers conveys lot, $150,000.
Linda J. Hinkle to Jill Patt conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD BORO
J. Scott Sowers to James & Nicole Pritchard conveys lot, $50,000.