BROOKFIELD TWP.
David P. Chamberlain & Judith M. Hunter and Nola K. Ream to Hancock Hollow, LLC conveys lot, $270,000.
Joyce A. Root Estate by Executor to Kerry S. Root conveys lot, $1.
Joyce A. Root Estate by Executor to Keith A. & Grace Root conveys lot, $1.
Joyce A. Root Estate by Executor to Kelly R. Soroko & Walter Soroko conveys lot, $1.
Joyce A. Root Estate by Executor to Karen J. & Neil E. Roberts conveys lot, $1.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Zachary T. Adam to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Jennifer M. & Asa D. Drake to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Beldon John Gee Jr. & Kay A. Converse to Beldon John Gee Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Miriam E. Gruver Estate by Executor; Deborah Kline to John H. Gruver Jr. conveys lot, $1.
Gary & Michele Backus to Backus Family Revocable Trust Agreement of 2019 conveys lot, by Trustees, $1.
Glenn Edwards Bowen Estate by Executrix to Richard Lee II & Skylar Kane conveys lot, $167,500.
CHARLESTON, CHATHAM, DELMAR & OSCEOLA TWPS.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Appalachian Clean Energy, LLC to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
CHATHAM & CLYMER TWPS.
Corrective O/G & Mineral Deed — Pine Hollow Mgmt., LTD to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
CLYMER TWP.
Elfriede Achter to Michael Sigmund Achter conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
Foster G. & Roberta A. Marvin to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Jack R. & Mary H. Turner to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Janet M. Baltzley to Janet M. Baltzley Irrevocable Commercial Grantor Trust by Trustees conveys lot, $1.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Henry N. & Nancy E. Keiter to Wayne E. Mosher conveys lot, $150,000.
FARMINGTON TWP.
Deed Correction — Aaron J. Low & Melodie L. Allen to Aaron J. Low and Melodie L. Allen conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TWP.
Herbert Charles Furman II Estate by Executrix to Michael S. & Helen D. Maresca conveys lot, $350,000.
James L. Powlison to James L. Powlison conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Wilmer & Linda Dreibelbis to Kevin Dreibelbis & Katie A. Dreibelbis conveys lot, $1.
Sandra K. Woodard to James D.H. & Kimberly A. Myers conveys lot, $12,000.
LAWRENCEVILLE BORO
58 Main Lawrenceville, LLC to Lawrenceville FDT, LLC conveys lot, $250,000.
LIBERTY BORO
Ben E. Zeafla to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Kevin R. & Karen S. PelusoAlexander to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Samuel H. Knipe to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Roy I. & Debra A. Zeafla to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Sharon K. Alexander to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Citizens & Northern Bank f/k/a Northern National Bank & Trust Co. to Comm of Pa, DOT conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Curtis & Chelsea Meixel to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BORO
Stephen Dennis Brown Estate by Admr. to Derick M. & allison M. D’Haene conveys lot, $115,000.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Jasin P. & Heather S. Colegrove to Peyton Doud conveys lot, $87,500.
MIDDLEBURY & FARMINGTON TWPS.
Lorrie & Timothy J. Cribb to JMR 2K, LLC conveys lots, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Harry J. Kelly Jr. to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Jonathan A. & Carolyn J. Ruth to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Terry L. & Carol L. Shelman to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Bruce Toothaker Jr. to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Putnam Township to Bruce Toothaker Jr. conveys lot, $462.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Ruth Y. Minnich to Dennis R. & Susan E. Myers conveys lot, $30,000.
Ruth Y. Minnich to Ruth Y. Minnich conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TWP.
George S.X. Haralambous to Ream Kline, LLC conveys lot, $60,000.
TIOGA TWP.
Rosemary E. Wetmore to Alicia Mathews conveys lot, $14,000.
Donna L. Chapman Estate by Admrx. to Eldon Jr. & Tammy Jo Smith conveys lot, $1.
UNION TWP.
Larry E. & Mary K. Herman to Teresa K. & Ryan M. Allen conveys lot, $1.
Elwin N. & Charlene Fitch to Lisa A. Roupp a/k/a Lisa A. Driscoll conveys lot, $1.
Elwin N. & Charlene Fitch to Bryan E. Fitch conveys lot, $1.
US Bank, N.A. Trustee by Attorney; CIM Trust 2018 R5 Mtg. Backed Notes by Trustee/Attorney to Castlerock 2023, LL conveys lot, $30,500.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Kyle T. & Megan L. Mosso f/k/a Megan L. Bush to Kimberly M. VanGorder conveys lot, $175.000.
WESTFIELD BOROUGH
Peggy R. Morris to Tyler Leonard & Trisha Zegers conveys lot, $140,000.
WESTFIELD TWP.
Richard & Luanne Hunsinger to Richard Hunsinger conveys lot, $1.