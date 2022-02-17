The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Jan. 24-28, Jan. 31-Feb. 4)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Penny & William L. Swope to Dylan R. & Katelynn L. Mattison conveys lot, $265,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Ellsworth R. Richardson to Jeremy R. Richardson conveys lot, $1.
Animal Care Fund to Simon P. & Kristine M. Shaw conveys lot, $500,000
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP
Kathy A. Cushing to Anthony Shay conveys lot, $157,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
David Walter Roby Estate by Admr. to Debra Sharon Brelsford Roby conveys lot, $1.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed Correction — stephen & Brenda Thornton et al to Stephen & Brenda Thorton et al conveys mineral rights, $1.
ELK TOWNSHIP
Fred & Judith Wise to Jerry & Carol Wise conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BOROUGH
Crystal Parker; Alan Goodrich; Wesley Chapel of the Holy Covenant to Transformation by Discipleship Ministries conveys lot, $2,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Elkland Hub, LLC conveys lot, $155,000.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Aaron Butler to Harley’s Hollow, LLC conveys lot, $50,000.
KNOXVILLE BOROUGH
Brandon M. & Jessica L. Fuhrer to Emily Wheaton conveys lot, $137,500.
LAWRENCEVILLE BOROUGH
Zachary Q. & Russell W. Vroman to Lakyashenae M. Brown & Tory J. Sargent conveys lot, $170,000.
Robert H. Colegrove Trust by Trustee/Agent to James L. & Carol A. Huff conveys lot, $209,000.
MANSFIELD BOROUGH
Anthony J. Folcarelli Jr. to Anthony Folcarelli Jr. & Cathleen Folcarelli conveys lot, $1.
Abrama J. Capece to Christopher & Jessica M. Loudenberg conveys lot, $234,500.
Terrence P. & Lynn M. Vanorder to Joshua Grippin conveys lot, $275,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Brian K. Day & Joan M. Raymont to Brian K. Day & Joan M. Raymont conveys lot, $1.
Ellsworth R. Richardson to Jeremy R. Richardson conveys lot, $1.
Pauline R. Kirkendall to Eric Thomas Phillips & Hanna O. Fitzmarton conveys lot, $235,000.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
Linda Jean Farrell n/k/a Linda S. Farrell to Farrell Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust conveys lot, $1.
Michael L. Trongone Estate by Executrix to Bette J. Trongone; Christopher M. Trongone & Joshua L. Trongone conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP
Jennifer L. & Adam L. Kerstetter to Adam L. Kerstetter conveys lots, $1.
SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP
Maria S. Turner to Jeremy L. Turner conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Wayne W. & Donna M. Krause et al to Raymond B. Jr. & Jennifer Quay conveys lot, $1.
Jake & Rachyelle Tuls to Michael J. & Heather L. Hurley conveys lot, $185,000.
Mark Smith & Roxanne Donnamaria to Jeremy Rennicks & Alyssa Ammerman conveys lot, $382,000.
Mbjeca Family Trust Agreement by Co-Trustees to Joseph A. Gottwald et al conveys lot, $1.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Amethyst Trust by Trustee to Timothy N. & Rachael M. Turner conveys lot, $1.
Barbara A. Fluck to Jason Matthew Fluck conveys lot, $1.
WARD TOWNSHIP
Charles R. Holleran; W. Alex Gall to Grace Real Estate, LLC conveys lot, $45,000.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
John D. Campbell Jr. to Blake N. Carlson conveys lot, $105,000.
Christopher E. & Corine E. Bridges to Patrick E. & Florence L. Prough conveys lot, $375,000.
Edward R. & Linda F. Hess to Emmanual E. & Valeria Gutierrez conveys lot, $240,000.