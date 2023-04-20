The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein (March 27-31)
CLYMER TWP.
Elaine Antonovich to Michael A. Cady conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
Carol Frances Johnson Estate by Executor to Brandon P. Dubble & Shannon E. Sarosky conveys lot, $144,200.
DELMAR TWP.
William E. Robinson to TVW Rentals, LLC conveys lot, $65,000.
GAINES TWP.
Mary Lou Weiss Estate by Executrix to Linda Pottieger & Brian D. Weiss conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Paul & Mitzi Tripp to Carol Edward Tripp & angela Lynn Bomba conveys lot, $1.
Carman Gee & Robin Gee to Carman Gee conveys lot, $1. LIBERTY TWP.
Larue V. & Julia R. Brion to Larue V. & Julia R. Brion conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BORO
Richard M. & Debra A. Colegrove to Richard M. & Debra A. Colegrove conveys lot, $1.
Ryan Dean & Colleen Kay Smith to Partners In Progress, Inc. conveys lot, $325,000.
MORRIS TWP.
Michael & Marcella May Allen to Michael & Marcella Allen Living Trust conveys lot, $0.
Carl N. & Janet E. Levan to Brian V. & Kim A. Levan conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Elwin D. & Michele M. Kriner to Allison N. Wivell conveys lot, $120,000.
RICHMOND TWP.
Thomas A. & Cynthia Donnelly to Thomas A. Donnelly conveys lot, $1.
Kimberly Schoonover to Timothy F. Schoonover conveys lot, $1.
SULLIVAN TWP.
Marianne Clarke to Timothy J. Julia E. Slike conveys lot, $60,000.
WESTFIELD TWP.
Harry F. & Rachel A. Plank to Kevin J. & Rebecca S. Matey Kemmerer conveys lot, $229,000.