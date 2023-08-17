The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (July 17-21, 24-28)
BLOSS TWP.
Dorothy L. Byers to Dale M. Byers conveys lot, $1.
BLOSSBURG BORO
Kayla M. Dickey & Evan K. Virasith to Quinton D. & Racheal G. Wood conveys lot, $60,000.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Aleta Christine Heiny a/k/a Christine N. Heiny Estate by Executor to Edward P. & Sallie L. Kemp conveys lot, $260,000.
Werlands, LLC to James D. & Bonnie S. Gillmore conveys lot, $70,000.
Gorda Family Irrevocable Trust by Trustees to Faith Young & Cynthia Keaton conveys lot, $1.
Nicole Elizabeth Doan & Perry Wynn Doan Jr. to Keane Land Trust conveys lot, $100.
Richard W. Conley & Shilpa Indroju to David D. & Doreen M. Donlick conveys lot, $360,000.
CHATHAM TWP.
Robert A. Haner, (by mark) & Brenda G. Haner to Brenda G. Haner & Robert A. Haner Jr. conveys lot, $1.
DEERFIELD TWP.
Michael S. McNelis Sr. to Michael S. McNelis Jr. conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Robert S. Borden to PennMarc Resources V, LLC conveys lot, $1.
Jerub A. & Jewell C. Dienner to Jewell C. Dienner conveys lot, $1.
Donna C. Owen Estate by Co-Executor to Jay H. Owen conveys lot, $1.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Donna C. Owen Estate by Co-Executors to Jay H. Owen & Jan Owen Bennett conveys mineral rights, $1.
DUNCAN TWP.
Sherry L. Davis n/k/a Sherry L Johnson & Keith F. Johnson to John D. Sr. & Abigail L. Campbell conveys lot, $200,000.
ELKLAND BORO
Mary J. Bacon to Susan L. Hamilton et al conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — UGI Storage Co. to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
GAINES TWP.
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church by Trustees to Pine Creek Valley Church conveys lot, $1.
JACKSON TWP.
Fred Robbins a/k/a Fred Robbins Sr. & Mary Robbins to Fred Sr. & Mary Robbins conveys lot, $1.
LAWRENCE TWP.
William L. Slusser Jr. & Pamela Onisick to Matthew J. & Sara L. MacBrine conveys lot, $199,900.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Donna C. Owen Estate by Co-Executors to Jay H. Owen conveys mineral rights, $1.
LIBERTY BORO
Bernard L. Marcile M. Williams to Comm of PA, Dot, conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Barbara E. & Erik O’Donnell to John D. Sr. & Denise Gleckner conveys lot, $1.
MANSFIELD BORO
Craig P. Lee Estate by Admrx. to Dakota Anderson conveys lot, $110,000.
Craig A. Castle to Sanguesh V. Konkare conveys lot, $81,000.
Rachel E. Wessells to Wessells Family Irrevocable Trust conveys lot, $1.
Summer Elizabeth Lauber & Zachary Waltz to Evan A. Piller conveys lot, $145,000.
George D. & Susan C. Koury to Denise J. Mattison conveys lot, $27,000.
Craig P. Lee Estate by Admrx. to Carissa N. Mahosky conveys lot, $95,000.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Ronald L. Estate by Admrx. to Hazel Smith et al conveys mineral rights, $1.
Gerald T. & Wendy L. Borden to Tyrus Q. & Alicia C. Borden conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Casey L. Hawk to Sara Cleveland conveys lot, $180,000.
RICHMOND TWP.
Lawrence Dulisse Estate by Executor to Matincheck Assoc., Inc. conveys lot, $450,000.
Deed of Easement — David N. Wilcox to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
Deed of Easement — Stephen A. & Nancy M. Saunders to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
RUTLAND TWP.
Donald W. & Sharon M. Baker to James F. Sargent conveys lot, $150,000.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Ronald E. & Gloria J. Bower to Tioga Wilds, LLC conveys lot, $165,900.
SULLIVAN TWP.
Nicholas Lalic Estate by Executor to Melissa Ann Stubblefield & Van L. Jenkins Jr. conveys lot, $105,000.
UNION TWP.
Margaret C. & Bruce W. Smith to Margaret C. & Bruce w. Smith et al conveys lot, $1.
David Prentiss & Paula Dauber to Cory A. & Nicole Bergenstock conveys lot, $199,000.
Timothy M. & Leslie A. Confer to Brent & Marchell Smith conveys lot, $165,000.
WELLSBORO BORO
Priscilla M. Walrath to Jeremy A. Walrath conveys lot, $1.
WESTFIELD BORO
Anthony Wayne Fletcher & Marcie Alene Fletcher to Christopher Leach conveys lot, $90,000.
WESTFIELD TWP.
Irmalee Jane Leighton Estate by Executrix to Peoples Church of Potter-Brook conveys lot, $60,000.