BLOSSBURG BOROUGH

Robert F. & Renee A. Kelly to Barry F. Watkins conveys lot, $75,000.

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP

Diane M. West to Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane conveys lot, $1.

Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane to Original Biff, LLC conveys lot, $810,000.

Tasha K. Davis to Donald E. Teter & Jeffrey R. Berry conveys lot, $193,000.

DELMAR TOWNSHIP

Thomas S. & Lisa M. Martin to Thomas S. & Lisa M. Martin conveys lot, $1.

Kyle W. Sauder to Ryan and Melissa Shepps conveys lot, $100,000.

Kenneth Clair Cleveland Estate by Co-Executrix to Annette M. Johnson; Kevin L. Johnson & Robert J. Johnson conveys lot, $52,000.

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP

Harold M. Miller to Tioga County conveys lot, $1.

GAINES TOWNSHIP

Donald F. Beck et al to Steven D. & Judith L. Henkel conveys lot, $84,000.

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP

Brian B. & Lisa D. West to Tasha K. Davis & Thomas A. Ross conveys lot, $369,900.

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

John F. Jr. & Ellen D. Wise to John F. Wise Jr. & Ellen D. Wise conveys lot, $1.

Joseph C. & Sherry L. Herman to Joshua J. & Denise E. Dries conveys lot, $600,000.

ROSEVILLE BOROUGH

Gregory M. Harer to Mikal Gardner conveys lot, $15,000.

TIOGA TOWNSHIP

Paul K. & Tammy S. Long to Richard & Corrine Bingliff conveys lot, $160,000.

UNION TOWNSHIP

Jean F. Frederickson to Shawn W. Frederickson; Shane C. Frederickson & Chad D. Frederickson conveys lot, $1.

WELLSBORO BOROUGH

Barbara Pierce to Jeffrey Poole II & Sheryl Ann Poole conveys lot, $10,000.