The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (Dec. 27-31)
BLOSSBURG BOROUGH
Robert F. & Renee A. Kelly to Barry F. Watkins conveys lot, $75,000.
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP
Diane M. West to Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane conveys lot, $1.
Timothy J. & Lori A. Keane to Original Biff, LLC conveys lot, $810,000.
Tasha K. Davis to Donald E. Teter & Jeffrey R. Berry conveys lot, $193,000.
DELMAR TOWNSHIP
Thomas S. & Lisa M. Martin to Thomas S. & Lisa M. Martin conveys lot, $1.
Kyle W. Sauder to Ryan and Melissa Shepps conveys lot, $100,000.
Kenneth Clair Cleveland Estate by Co-Executrix to Annette M. Johnson; Kevin L. Johnson & Robert J. Johnson conveys lot, $52,000.
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP
Harold M. Miller to Tioga County conveys lot, $1.
GAINES TOWNSHIP
Donald F. Beck et al to Steven D. & Judith L. Henkel conveys lot, $84,000.
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP
Brian B. & Lisa D. West to Tasha K. Davis & Thomas A. Ross conveys lot, $369,900.
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
John F. Jr. & Ellen D. Wise to John F. Wise Jr. & Ellen D. Wise conveys lot, $1.
Joseph C. & Sherry L. Herman to Joshua J. & Denise E. Dries conveys lot, $600,000.
ROSEVILLE BOROUGH
Gregory M. Harer to Mikal Gardner conveys lot, $15,000.
TIOGA TOWNSHIP
Paul K. & Tammy S. Long to Richard & Corrine Bingliff conveys lot, $160,000.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Jean F. Frederickson to Shawn W. Frederickson; Shane C. Frederickson & Chad D. Frederickson conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BOROUGH
Barbara Pierce to Jeffrey Poole II & Sheryl Ann Poole conveys lot, $10,000.