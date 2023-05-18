The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 24-28)
BLOSSBURG BORO
David L. Myers Jr. Estate by Admrx. to Rhonda Myers conveys lot, $1.
BROOKFIELD TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Joyce A. Root Estate by Executor to Koeth A. & Grace Root; Karen J. & Neal E. Roberts; Kelly R. & Walter Soroko and Kerry S. Root conveys mineral rights, $1.
CHARLESTON TWP.
Donna R. Stiner to Jan B. Stiner & Alane P. Rey conveys lot, $1.
Deed Correction — Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Co-Trustees to Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Co-Trustees conveys lot, $1.
Bauer Irrevocable Grantor Trust by Co-Trustees to Shore Inn at Ocean Grove, LLC conveys lot, $365,000.
CHATHAM TWP.
Sallry R. Lesher to Russell C. & Lori Ann Lesher conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Grant E. Jr. & Carol M. Cavanaugh to Shore Inn at Ocean Grove, LLC conveys lot, $299,000.
ELK TWP.
Steven A. & Nancy E. Kreider to Timothy R. Springborn conveys lot, $1.
ELKLAND BORO
Clarence L. Porter to Porter Irrevocable Residential & Income Asset Protector Trust conveys lot, $1.
FARMINGTON TWP.
OIL & Gas Deed — Jody M. Fisher to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
HAMILTON TWP.
Hydrocarbon Deed — Robert L. & Rochelle Yellets to Frederick Family Resources, LP conveys mineral rights, $6,000.
Robert L. & Rochelle Yellets to David C. & Janie M. Hilfiger conveys lot, $10,000.
JACKSON TWP.
Hannah C. Engle to Tyler C. Moon conveys lot, $82,500.
LAWRENCE TWP.
Craig J. & Michele L. Troncone and Chris A. & Michele Troncone to Alex E. Troncone & Mark J. Troncone conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY TWP.
Eric J. Steigelman to Penelope S. Steigelman n/k/a Penelope S. Smaral conveys lot, $1.
MIDDLEBURY TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Regan Peter Shabloski & Brandon Luke Shabloski to Seneca Resources Co., LLC conveys mineral rights, $10.
SHIPPEN TWP.
Donna L. Kunkleman to Michael E. Trout & Leanne D. Rhoads conveys lot, $140,000.
Roy E. Daniels to Jason Daniels conveys lots, $1.
Donald Richardson a/k/a Donald Charles Richardson Estate by Co-Executor sto Brian & Carol Souilliard conveys lot, $220,000.
TIOGA TWP.
Scott E. Bryant to Amber R. Bryant conveys lot, $1.
UNION TWP.
Randy S. Martin; Jeffrey L. Martin; Leonard L. Martin; Steve L. Martin & Duane A. Martin to West Millcreek Camp, LLC conveys lot, $1.
WELLSBORO BORO
Thomas D. & Pamela Jean Ingerick to Gary L. & Sandra L. Wilson conveys lot, $234,000.
Lucille S. Bailey Estate by Executor et al to Jones Family Trust by Trustees conveys lot, $1.