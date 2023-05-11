The information contained in this bulletin is taken from public records. While every precaution is observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors or omissions. The original public records are open to inspection and should be consulted before taking any action based on the information contained herein. (April 17-21)
BLOSSBURG BORO
John & Theresa Lamonski to Joshua A. Snyder conveys lot, $27,500.
CHATHAM TWP.
Oil/Gas & Mineral Deed — Brian R. Kamin Estate by Executrix to Gayle N. Morrow conveys mineral rights, $1.
CLYMER TWP.
Annette & Jeffrey Vinnacombe and Melanie Titus to Melanie Titus; Jeffrey Vinnacombe & Sarah Vinnacombe conveys lot, $1.
COVINGTON TWP.
RLP Land Holdings, LLP to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
DELMAR TWP.
Tanya Ott to Elam R. & Rachel S. King conveys lot, $1.
Elam R. & Rachel S. King to Kevin Paul, Jody Paul & Cameron Paul conveys lot, $259,000.
GAINES TWP.
Dorothy D. Quimby Estate by Co-Executors to Gerald W. Morral & Sherry L. Phillips conveys lot, $168,000.
HAMILTON TWP.
Lorena Jean Ogden to Greg J. & Dianne E. Killian conveys lot, $1.
LIBERTY BORO
Lawrence J. & Barbara J. Connolly to Comm of PA, DOT conveys lot, $1.
PUTNAM TWP.
Austin Richard Pequignot to Upper Tioga River Regional Authority conveys lot, $1.
Putnam Township to Richard G. Cowan; Melanie L. Cowan; Eric S. Cowan & Teresa Ann Cowan conveys lot, $462.
RICHMOND TWP.
Dale R. & Nancy Nauman to Thomas & Elizabeth Hale conveys lot, $249,500.
WELLSBORO BORO
James J. Unangst to Desiray L. Trick conveys lot, $135,000.
WESTFIELD BORO
Donald Frank Hinman Estate by Admr. to Reyann N. Pierce conveys lot, $59,500.