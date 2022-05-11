The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is alerting consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electric generation on June 1 – cautioning that many non-shopping (default service) customers will see sharp increases in energy costs as summer approaches, ranging between 6% and 45% depending on their electric utility.

Pennsylvania’s regulated electric utilities routinely adjust, either quarterly or biannually, the default service price they charge non-shopping customers for electric generation. This price, also known as the “Price to Compare” (PTC), is what consumers use to compare prices and potential savings among competitive electric generation suppliers (suppliers).

The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity typically seen during summer, make this a good time to evaluate energy options. Between now and June 1, the PUC encourages consumers to review their electric bills to understand the rates they will be paying – and explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com.

Currently, higher wholesale market prices for electricity, fueled in large part by shifts in supply and demand for natural gas, have increased purchasing costs for electric distribution companies and thus driven up many PTCs. By law, utilities cannot make a profit on electric generation, as generation costs are simply passed through to utility customers. The PTC averages 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill.

For those customers that do not shop, electric utilities obtain default generation service using a procurement process overseen by the PUC – the electric utility in effect “shops” for the customer.

“Price to Compare” changes

Beginning June 1, electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers:

Penelec, up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%)

PPL, up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%)

Wellsboro Electric, up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%)

One option consumers may want to explore is their utility’s voluntary Standard Offer Program. Standard Offer provides those customers with the option of receiving service from a competitive supplier at a fixed-price that is 7% below the utility’s current PTC. There may not be participating suppliers in all areas.

Residential and small commercial customers can find out more information by contacting their electric utility.

Consumers and small businesses can also use the PUC’s PAPowerSwitch energy shopping website to explore and compare other offers from competitive energy suppliers which may provide savings compared to their utility’s default service rate.

The PUC also reminds families to explore energy conservation to help manage bills and reduce energy usage. PAPowerSwitch, as well as the PUC’s website for natural gas shopping, PAGasSwitch.com, have interactive information and tips for saving energy.