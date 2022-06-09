The 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival begins in Wellsboro this Saturday, June 11 and ends on Sunday, June 19 with a host of events, including the coronation of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.

Queen candidate activities

While in Wellsboro, the queen candidates will enjoy a full weekend of activities. At noon Friday, June 17, they will gather on the Tioga County Courthouse steps for the official welcome followed by a picnic lunch and a visit to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

There will be an opportunity for them to spend time on The Green at the juried Arts and Crafts Fair and International Street of Foods, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 with vendors.

Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. 2021 Laurel Queen Jocelyn Renninger and the queen candidates will be introduced to the public at the Queen’s Preview and Concert on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. Featured will be the band Yetsu, formerly known as Boot Hill. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

Saturday afternoon, June 18, the young ladies will ride on “Music of America” themed floats in the 2 p.m. Laurel Festival Parade. Featured will be drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, vintage cars, floats and more.

That evening at 6:30 p.m., the crowning of the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will take place on the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Tickets can be purchased now at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro and, if available, at the door Saturday night, June 18. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.

The festival concludes Sunday morning, June 19 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.

For more information about Laurel Festival activities, call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com.