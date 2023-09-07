The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is recognizing the 25th anniversary of the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild, which meets monthly at the Gmeiner.
As part of that celebration, the members of MLQG are planning a bed turning at the Gmeiner on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.. What is a bed turning? It’s basically a quilt show in an hour. The selected quilts are stacked on a bed and turned over one at a time while the quilter or member explains and describes it.
At the 25th anniversary bed turning, the guild will highlight quilts made by some of its charter members and presidents, as well as some past raffle quilts made over the years by members of the guild. The audience will hear the stories behind the quilts and what inspired the quiltmakers to make them. There will be quilts of all styles, colors and fabrics, from traditional to modern.
The bed turning is free and light refreshments will be served.
To learn more about the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild, check out their blog at mountainlaurelquiltguild.blogspot.com. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is always free.