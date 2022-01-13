The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet Monday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. After a business meeting and a Show & Tell of members’ recent quilt projects, the guild will kick-off the Round Robin Quilt Project for all interested quilters and host a tea party to celebrate the new officers of the guild. Bring a tea cup to use. Refreshments will be served.
Guild members celebrated the holiday season with a luncheon in December. The highlight of the meeting was the donation of a table full of Bumble Bags to the Humble Bumble Project.
These handmade drawstring bags are filled with personnel care and comfort items that are given out to pediatric and young adult cancer patients receiving treatments at cancer treatment centers in the region. This is an on-going outreach project of the guild that began when the charity was started in Tioga County in 2018. The charity’s mission is to alleviate financial burdens faced by families of cancer patients.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.