The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
After a business meeting and a show and tell of members’ recent quilt projects, the guild will kick-off the Round Robin Quilt Project for all interested quilters. The evening’s featured speaker will be Ralph Wilston who will share his miniature quilts.
On Feb. 22, Open Studio Time will be held from 2-5 p.m. in the Gmeiner. Quilters of all levels, guild members and non-members are welcome to work on any fiber projects they prefer.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.