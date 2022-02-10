Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.