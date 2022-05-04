The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
After a business meeting and a show and tell of guild members’ recent quilt projects, Sylvia Loveland will present the program, a “Loveland Trunk Show.” Loveland will have stories to share and quilts to show in this special tribute to her mother, who influenced her life and the quilts that she creates.
The guild recently held their spring “Re”sewlutions Quilt Retreat at Linck Hill Inn. Attendees enjoyed several days to work on quilt projects, share techniques with fellow quilters and show projects made during the retreat on the final evening. Fun, food and fellowship are always a part of these retreats.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.