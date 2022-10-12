The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. A board meeting is scheduled from 5-6:45 p.m.
After a business meeting and a show and tell of members’ recent quilt projects, there will be an awards presentation announcing the winners of the Viewer’s Choice votes at the recent quilt exhibit. Another highlight will be the drawing for the raffle quilt winner.
The guild wants to thank exhibit visitors who purchased the mini quilts displayed at the Gmeiner. A total of $355 was raised by the September guild meeting and all the quilts on display were sold. Proceeds will go to the Humble Bumble Project to benefit local cancer patients.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of any ability are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.