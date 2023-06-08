The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. After a business meeting and a Show and Tell of members’ recent quilt projects, Nikki Wilson will lead a Quilter’s Jeopardy Game complete with prizes.
Charity Sew Days are scheduled for June 28 and July 26, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative on Round Top Road, Wellsboro.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are invited to join the guild at any time. For more information, visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com.