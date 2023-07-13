The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will meet Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro. After a business meeting and Show & Tell of members’ recent quilt projects, Linda Stager will present the program “Composition Tips.”
Stager is known for her photography of northern Pennsylvania scenery and wildlife. She will share tips that also apply to quilt construction. Board members are reminded of a special board meeting at 5 p.m.
Members enjoyed a Jeopardy-type activity at the June meeting with six teams of four testing their knowledge of quilt terminology and history. Prizes were awarded at the end of the game.
Charity Sew Days are set for July 26, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative, Round Top Road, Wellsboro.
Guild members are reminded that the summer picnic at Ives Run will be Aug. 14, a week earlier than the usual meeting night. The meal will be at 5 p.m. at the Lakeside Pavilion.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are invited to join the guild at any time. For more information, visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.com.