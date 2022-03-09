The next meeting of the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will be Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro. After a business meeting and a Show & Tell of members’ recent quilt projects, past President Sylvia Loveland will present a program to say “thank you” for all the support she received during her tenure.
A program to recognize board members and individuals who helped support the guild during the pandemic will kick off a tea party reception. The reception will include refreshments and a selection of teas to enjoy. Bring your favorite tea cup and join in an opportunity to get to know your fellow members with some lively chatter and “tea” talk.
At the February meeting, the guild enjoyed a trunk show of miniature quilts made by Ralph Wilston and Barb Eiffert. Ralph designs the quilts without patterns, using his math skills to downsize hundreds of fabric pieces to all come together in a quilt less than two feet square. Barb does most of the assembly work.
Recently, the guild held a Shamrock Mug Rug Mini Retreat, learning the skill of paper piecing to assemble a St. Patrick’s Day project. Members are also looking forward to celebrating Worldwide Quilting Day on March 19 and the annual Spring Retreat at Linck Hill at the end of the month.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.